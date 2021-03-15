Global Enterprise Video Market Size, Market Share and Value, Growth Prospects, Forecast till 2025

We defines an enterprise video platform as a complete end-to-end solution that enables enterprises to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect and publish both live and on-demand video for internal use, as well as end-to-end platforms that fully-managed video webcasting service offerings, lecture capture solutions used by educational institutions, or solutions employed by the media and entertainment industry. By definition, we do not include the use of video by marketing departments for B2C communications.

From a competitive perspective, enterprise video is a dynamic and crowded market. Several vendors look at this market from different angles. There are traditional webcasting companies such as Sonic Foundry, VBrick, and Qumu. Video conferencing vendors, like Cisco and Polycom; online video platforms providers, such as Brightcove and Kaltura, have all entered the enterprise video market with their own solutions. The 2017 enterprise video market was led by Cisco Systems, followed closely by Polycom. Other key participants included Huawei, ZTE, Brightcove, Ooyala, Haivision, Kaltura, Avaya and ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions), among others.

From a customer perspective, laying out an enterprise-wide video strategy has significant benefits in terms of time, cost savings, and choosing the right enterprise video solution. Security, scalability, and ease of use drive widespread adoption. Vendors must focus on these elements to win market shares. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market for enterprise video solutions globally. The United States is the single largest country market. Over the next years, North America and Europe market will lead the way, followed closely by the Japan and China markets.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Video market size was 3680 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Video status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Video development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Polycom

Huawei

ZTE

Brightcove

Ooyala

Haivision

Kaltura

Avaya

ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

Vbrick

IBM Cloud Video

Sonic Foundry

Arkena

Kollective

Qumu

Wistia

Vidyo

Agile Content

Vidizmo

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Video Platform

Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Government

Education

Media & Entertainment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Video Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Enterprise Video Platform

1.4.3 Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Video Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Corporate

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Video Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Video Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Video Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Video Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Video Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Video Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Video Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Video Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Video Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Video Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Video Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Video Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Video Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

