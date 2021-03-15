Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data 2018-2025

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is an advanced position detection technique. It is used in measurement of accurate and precise positions of physical objects. In LiDAR technology, a guided laser beam is used to locate the accurate position of an object to the scanner of the LiDAR system.

Lack of awareness about the benefits of LIDAR coupled with inadequate knowledge about the working of LIDAR among the inexpert consumers is acting as one of the major restrains for the global LIDAR market. Moreover, the high initial setup cost of LIDAR system is hindering the wide acceptance of LIDAR system in cost sensitive markets of Asia-Pacific.

North America is the largest market of LiDAR followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market dominance of North America is attributed to wide use of LiDAR system in commercial and defence aviation sectors. Asia-Pacific is the fasted growing market of LiDAR system, owing to the increasing demand of the LiDAR system from the civil construction and mining industries. Also, the increasing defence budget of developing countries, such as China and India, is further boosting the market of LiDAR system in this region.

In 2017, the global Light Detection and Ranging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Light Detection and Ranging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Light Detection and Ranging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Digitalworld Mapping

Trimble Navigation

Aerometric

Firmatek

IGI

Leica Geosystems

Optech

Raymetrics

Avent Lidar Technology

Renishaw

Airborne imaging

RIEGL

Faro Technologies

Velodyne LiDAR

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airborne LIDAR

Terrestrial LIDAR

Mobile LIDAR

Short Range LIDAR

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Civil Engineering

Military

Defence and Aerospace

Corridor Mapping

Topographical Surveys

Volumetric Mapping

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

