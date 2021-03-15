Global Mineral Cosmetics Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Mineral Cosmetics Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mineral Cosmetics Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The term mineral cosmetics refers to a category of face makeup including eye shadow, blush, bronzer, foundation, made with dry and loose mineral powders. One of the main reasons behind the growing popularity of mineral cosmetics is the rise in health consciousness among both men and women around the world. Furthermore, surging focus on mineral cosmetic products and escalating disposable income of the individuals are the substantial driving factors of the mineral cosmetics market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing consumer taste & preference is expected to create numerous opportunities in the near future.

The global Mineral Cosmetics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mineral Cosmetics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mineral Cosmetics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GLO SKIN BEAUTY

L’OREAL

MINERALISSIMA MINERAL MAKEUP

REVLON

SHISEIDO

CLARIANT

ECKART

MERCK

BASF

NEELIKON

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Face Cosmetics

Lips Cosmetics

Eye Cosmetics

Others

Segment by Application

Retail Distribution

E-Commerce

Beauty Centre & Spas

Others

