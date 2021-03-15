Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Press Release

In 2018, the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study&nbsp;
Cisco Systems&nbsp;
Juniper Networks&nbsp;
IBM Corp&nbsp;
NEC Corp&nbsp;
Vmware&nbsp;
Aryaka Networks&nbsp;
Alcatel Lucent&nbsp;
Brocade Communications Systems&nbsp;
AT&T&nbsp;
Ciena Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into&nbsp;
LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS)&nbsp;
WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into&nbsp;
Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication&nbsp;
Manufacturing&nbsp;
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)&nbsp;
Government&nbsp;
Healthcare&nbsp;
Transport and logistics&nbsp;
Retail&nbsp;
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers&nbsp;
United States&nbsp;
Europe&nbsp;
China&nbsp;
Japan&nbsp;
Southeast Asia&nbsp;
India&nbsp;
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:&nbsp;
To analyze global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.&nbsp;
To present the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.&nbsp;
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.&nbsp;
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

