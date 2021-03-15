Global Oats Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.5% in Terms of Revenue over 2018-2028

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights, titled ‘Oats Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028’, the revenue generated from oats is estimated to be valued over US$ 4,897.6 Mn in 2018, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

The incorporation of oats in the food industry is mainly due to the increasing market penetration of breakfast cereal products. The abundance of nutrients, particularly the dietary fiber content of oats, accompanied with the rising health consciousness of people, is one of the key factors driving the global oats market. Apart from being a very healthy option for meals, oats contribute equally well for maintaining hair and skin health. The increasing consumption of convenience food and on-the-go food products also exhibits a positive impact on the oats market.

The growing economy is expected to exhibit a substantial growth over the retail chains across the globe. This, in turn, facilitates the demand for oats and oat products. Due to the preference of cereal products, retail chains are coming up with innovative types of oats and oat-based products accompanied by captivating advertisements, thus evoking a sense of authenticity to buy their products. Leading brands are continuously gaining traction by launching premium range of oat products, creating a long-term growth opportunity all over the globe. Moreover, the growing fast-paced lifestyle of people has led to the increasing demand for portable and conveniently packed food products, thus elevating the demand for ready-to-eat oat products. These factors have led to an increasing penetration of established players by ensuring a highly competitive market scenario for oats and oat products, and fortifying the overall growth of the oats market over the forecast period.

Ask The [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-7395

By end use, the breakfast cereals segment is estimated to account for a market value share of 51.2% in 2018 for the oats market. The breakfast cereals segment is expected to register a growth rate of 5.2% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028 for the oats market. On the basis of distribution, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment has been estimated to hold the maximum value share of 67.7% in 2018, with a growth rate of 5.6%. The online retail segment is expected to register a significant growth of 6.4% over the forecast period for the oats market. On the basis of region, Eastern Europe is expected to register a revenue share of 27.1% in 2018. North America is expected to follow Eastern Europe, with a revenue share of 20.6% in 2018 for the global oats market.

Macro-economic Factors for the Oats Market Growing Demand for Food, Globally With the increasing rate of world population and healthier economic conditions, there will be more mouths to feed and more plates to fill. The changing trend of food and beverage consumption is likely to impact the transition of oats and oat-based products for the middle class, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for oats in the preparation of cereal products. Also, per capita expenditure on food and beverages by the global population has witnessed a significant increase over the years. The key reason behind this is increasing health consciousness among consumers, as oats are among the most preferred alternatives, not only for breakfast but also for snacks, due to the better appetite fullness promotion behavior of oats. This increasing per capita expenditure is also expected to support the growth of the oats market.

Increasing Urbanization Across the Globe Owing to employment prospects, the migration of working population to tier-1 cities is expected to witness a significant increase over the forecast period, causing a major rise in the urbanization trend across the globe. Moreover, the contribution of growing economies is also expected to bolster the demand for oats over the forecast period. This increasing urbanization supported by the rising economy is expected to contribute significantly towards driving the oats market.

Key Producers of Oats

Some of the major companies operating in the oats market space are Nestlé S.A., Quaker Oats Company, The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Pioneer Foods Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Marico Limited, B&G Foods, Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Grain Millers, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Bagrry’s India Ltd, Nature’s Path Foods, NOW Health Group, Inc., Helsinki Mills Ltd., Morning Foods Limited, Avena Foods Limited, Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group), and Unigrain Pty Ltd, among other oat manufacturers.

Request for sample report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7395