Global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices Market to show strong growth to 2025: AngioDynamics, BD, Medtronic, Hansen Medical
Peripheral vascular surgical devices refer to special medical devices used in vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology and peripheral vascular procedures. In 2018, the global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AngioDynamics
BD
Cardiovascular Systems
Edwards Lifesciences
Hansen Medical
Medtronic
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stents
Catheters
Clips
Filters
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Specialty Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Peripheral Vascular Surgical Devices are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
