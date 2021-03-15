Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth Trends, Segmentation, Technology, Applications & Future Forecast 2025

Plastic waste management service is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.

With shifting preference towards recycled plastic, demand for recycled plastic is anticipated to increase, which in turn, will drive the global plastic waste management market. Various food & beverage companies are focusing on increasing the amount of recycled plastic in their bottles as part of their new sustainable strategy.

Global Plastic Waste Management Services market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Waste Management Services.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Plastic Waste Management Services capacity, production, value, price and market share of Plastic Waste Management Services in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

B.Schoenberg & CO., INC.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

REPLAS

Clear Path Recycling

PLASgran Ltd.

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Carbon LITE Industries

LUXUS Ltd.

wTe Corporation

KW Plastic, Inc.

Kuusakoski Group

Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd.

Republic Services, Inc.

Reprocessed Plastic, Inc.

4G Recycling Inc.

Vanden Global Ltd.

TerraCycle

The WasteCare Group

Market Segments:

Plastic Waste Management Services Breakdown Data by Type

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

Plastic Waste Management Services Breakdown Data by Application

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others

Plastic Waste Management Services Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

