Global Programmable DC Power Supply Market Research Report 2019

This report studies the Programmable DC Power Supply market, Programmable power supplies are sometimes called “system” power supplies, as they are often used as part of a computer-operated system for testing or production. A programmable Production power supply’s Production voltage can be set (programmed) by the user.

This report focuses on Programmable DC Power Supply volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Programmable DC Power Supply market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMETEK Programmable Power

TDK-Lambda

Tektronix

Chroma ATE Inc

Keysight Technologies

Magna-Power Electronics,Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

B&K Precision

EA Elektro-Automatik

XP Power

GW Instek

Rigol Technologies

Kepco Inc

Puissance Plus

Versatile Power

EPS Stromversorgung GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Segment by Type

Single-Output Type

Dual-Output Type

Multiple-Output Type

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Fabrication

Automotive Electronics Test

Industrial Production

University & Laboratory

Medical

Others

