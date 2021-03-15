Global Tents and Shelters Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Tents and Shelters Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tents and Shelters Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A tent is a shelter consisting of sheets of fabric or other material draped over or attached to a frame of poles or attached to a supporting rope. While smaller tents may be free-standing or attached to the ground, large tents are usually anchored using guy ropes tied to stakes or tent pegs.

Tents range in size from one-person bivouac structures for a hiker to sleep in, to huge (circus) tents capable of seating thousands of people. Common camping tents generally have sleeping space for one to ten people.

The global Tents and Shelters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tents and Shelters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alpkit

AMG GROUP

Berghaus

Blackpine Sports

Browning Camping

Coleman

East Inflatables

Exxel Outdoors

Guangzhou Barry Industrial

Heimplanet

Hyke & Byke

Kampa

Mont

Oase Outdoors

Sierra Designs

TETON SPORTS

Zempire

Zhonghai Minsheng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional Tents

Inflatable Tents

Segment by Application

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Military

Medical Camps

Others

