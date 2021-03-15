Global Thermoplastic Geomembrane Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Thermoplastic Geomembrane Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermoplastic Geomembrane Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thermoplastic Geomembranes are protective films that function as a barrier in outdoor, man-made containment areas. Geomembranes are applied over soil to keep water and other liquids from penetrating into and out of the soil surrounding the containment area. Typical geomembrane applications include waste water storage, agricultural and decorative ponds, recreational lakes, canal linings, and tunnel membranes, landfill sites, waterproofing of artificial waterways, pool and pond liners. The predominant plastics used as geomembranes are polyolefins and PVC. The most important performance requirement for geomembranes is the retention of mechanical properties for extremely long periods of time.
The global Thermoplastic Geomembrane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Thermoplastic Geomembrane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermoplastic Geomembrane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GSE Holding
AGRU
Solmax
JUTA
Firestone
Carlisle
Sotrafa
Yaohua Geotextile
Officine Maccaferri
HongXiang New Geo-Material
Laiwu Zhongxing Geotextile
Jinba
Huikwang
PLASTIKA KRITIS
Seaman
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
HDPE
LLDPE
PVC
Others
Segment by Application
Waste Management
Water Management
Mining
Tunnel & Civil Construction
