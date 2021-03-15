Global Thermoplastic Geomembrane Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Thermoplastic Geomembrane Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermoplastic Geomembrane Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thermoplastic Geomembranes are protective films that function as a barrier in outdoor, man-made containment areas. Geomembranes are applied over soil to keep water and other liquids from penetrating into and out of the soil surrounding the containment area. Typical geomembrane applications include waste water storage, agricultural and decorative ponds, recreational lakes, canal linings, and tunnel membranes, landfill sites, waterproofing of artificial waterways, pool and pond liners. The predominant plastics used as geomembranes are polyolefins and PVC. The most important performance requirement for geomembranes is the retention of mechanical properties for extremely long periods of time.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GSE Holding

AGRU

Solmax

JUTA

Firestone

Carlisle

Sotrafa

Yaohua Geotextile

Officine Maccaferri

HongXiang New Geo-Material

Laiwu Zhongxing Geotextile

Jinba

Huikwang

PLASTIKA KRITIS

Seaman

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HDPE

LLDPE

PVC

Others

Segment by Application

Waste Management

Water Management

Mining

Tunnel & Civil Construction

