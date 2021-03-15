Granulated Tapioca Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Tapioca is extracted from the cassava root, also known as yucca, a plant native to Brazil. Granulated tapioca consists of small, starchy granules that are used to make tapioca pudding and to thicken gravies, pie fillings, stews, and soups. These grains don’t dissolve completely when cooked, so pies and puddings thickened with this product will have tiny tapioca balls as part of the finished product’s consistency. Cultivation of the cassava plant, from which tapioca is extracted, has spread throughout Latin America and Africa, while the culinary use of granulated tapioca has become popular throughout the world. It’s a staple in many countries, but is unfortunately devoid of any nutritional value. However, it is often used as a thickening agent. As tapioca is extracted starch from the cassava root, it is almost 100 percent carbohydrate. Hence, the growing health awareness among millennials could very well present a hindrance to the granulated tapioca market growth. Another challenge that the granulated tapioca industry has is that the setting of a production plant may require greater investments because of tapioca’s viscosity and difficulties in handling it automatically.

Dessert Increasingly Considered an ‘Anytime Occasion’ Assisting Granulated Tapioca Market Growth

Numerous applications of tapioca prominently drive the global granulated tapioca market. Granulated tapioca is used in various puddings, pie fillings, candies, desserts and more, as a thickening agent. Granulated tapioca is highly emerging as a substitute for cornstarch in many recipes, one of the drivers uplifting the market. As cassava root is free from gluten, tapioca is gluten-free. Granulated tapioca is being used as a common ingredient in numerous gluten-free manufactured foods as it helps in improving the texture and moisture. Granulated tapioca continues to prevail as a hidden ingredient in the global supply chain, as most customers are not aware of the numerous applications & consumption of this cassava extract. Also, as consumers are gradually shifting away from the outdated view of dessert as a post-meal occasion and are increasingly defining dessert as an anytime occasion, the granulated tapioca market is witnessing a significant hike.

Global Granulated Tapioca: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global granulated tapioca market has been segmented as –

Organic

Synthetic

On the basis of application, the global granulated tapioca market has been segmented as –

Pudding

Bubble Tea

Candies and Desserts

Soups and Gravies

Pie Fillings

Sweet Soups

Others

On the basis of function –

Thickening Agent

Texturizer

On the basis of packaging –

Stand-up Pouches

Jars

Tetra Pak

On the basis of distribution channel –

Direct Sales (B2B)

Indirect Sales (B2C) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Stores Specialty Stores Other Retailers



Global Granulated Tapioca Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players operating in the global granulated tapioca market are Red Hill General Stores, Inc., WinCrest BulkFoods, Larissa Veronica, Edward and Sons, Kauffman’s Fruit Farm, Amafil, Choice Tropical, LLC, Varies, YOKI, Pa Dutch Food & Candy Company, and COMBRASIL among others.