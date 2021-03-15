Green Cement Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2025|Top Key Players Anhui Conch Cement Company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Calera Corporation, China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM), LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCement AG, Ecocem Ireland Ltd, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global Green Cement Market Size 2017, by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Trends and Forecast 2018 to 2025

The global green cement market size is anticipated to experience a highest CAGR and is projected to attain a value of USD 47.44 Billion by 2025 which used to stay 20.24 Billion in 2018. The expected steady growth in construction industry and lack of raw materials for production of conventional cement is projected to drive the global green cement industry. Additionally, incremental environmental concerns due to higher manufacturing of regular cement leads to unstoppable carbon emissions which will be a remarkable contributing factor in propelled market growth.

Besides that, green market is also gaining an impulsion from the government, which are aiding green architecture to ensure ecological buildings. Not only this, green cement market possess properties like offering higher resistance to weathering and environmental forces and act as an alternative fuel derived from waste and renewable materials like foundry sand, sewage sludge, used oils, solid recovered fuels and fly ashes which favor the expansions of global green cement market size. However, the substances used for manufacturing of green cements rise concerns of strength. Therefore, this leads to uncertainty in green market growth rate.

Based on geographical segmentation, North America owes largest global green cement market share in terms of revenue-generation, followed by Europe on account of existing regulatory bodies such as the European Environment Agency (EEA) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Moreover, these regions are known for higher adoption of sustainable solutions in order to put an end to environmental damage.

To avoid negative impact on environment, green cement is preferred over the traditional cement. It has potential to lessen or half the carbon emissions which produces at construction sites. But, it doesn’t follow particular direction to develop the formula or method of green cement. However, numerous market players and researchers have developed various ways or approach to manufacture the green cement. One of these market players, california-based Calera Group has brought a way to make a Portland cement substitute. Replacement consists calcium carbonate obtained from seawater and afterwards combined with carbon dioxide.

Apart from North-America, Asia-pacific is projected to have a lucrative growth of global green cement market on account of rapid urbanization and industrialization. Increasing building activities and higher number of construction have helped the market gain higher traction.

Based on the product type, the global green cement market is classified into Slag based, Fly ash based, Geopolymer, and Others. While in terms of application, market segmentation include categories like Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Infrastructure. In various applications, residential sector is expected to have higher green cement market share owing the growing density of population across urban regions resulting in propelling residential projects.

The key players operating the global green cement industry include Heidelberg Cement AG, Lafarge Holcim, Anhui Conch Cement, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., China National Building Material, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Votorantim cimentos S.A., ACC Limited and Taiwan Cement Corporation. The other major players of the market includes Calera Corporation, Ecocem Ireland Ltd., Ceratech, Inc., Cenin Cement, Solidia Technologies, Green Island Cement Limited and Zeobond Pty Ltd.

Reasons for the study

The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global green cement market.

While studying the green cement market, we observed that the demand for its products was tremendous in developing countries

The market is fragmented and major players have their presence across the globe. The companies, as a strategic step are opening new manufacturing facilities to meet the domestic demand.

What does the report include?

The study on the global green cement market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and value chain analysis.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of product, technology, access methods, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of applications. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

