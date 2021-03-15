HNW Offshore Investment: Drivers and Motivations 2019

This report draws on our 2017 and 2018 Global Wealth Managers Surveys to analyze the drivers behind offshore investments in the HNW space. It examines and contrasts HNW offshore investment preferences across 24 jurisdictions, providing readers with an in-depth understanding of what is motivating HNW investors to look for new homes for their wealth.

Get PDF Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2436124

The proportion of HNW individuals who invest offshore has been on the rise despite the scandals that have shaken the industry. While the reasons are diverse and differ from country to country, global diversification benefits and tax efficiencies top the list. This suggests that assisting HNW investors in minimizing their tax liabilities is key. However, it is important to realize that the boundaries between tax evasion and tax avoidance are becoming increasingly blurry. The days of secrecy and illicit structures have passed, and providers need to ensure they are well equipped to conduct their due diligence and provide sound advice spanning multiple jurisdictions. Avoiding the reputational and financial damage associated with any further scandals is both in wealth managers’ and investors’ interests.

Scope

– At a global level, 17% of HNW wealth is invested outside one’s country of residence.

– European investors offshore the largest proportion of their wealth to achieve tax efficiencies (24%), while North Americans invest the largest proportion offshore to diversify (41%).

– 48% of global HNW wealth is held via equities, 18% via bonds, and 16% via property.

– Economic and political instabilities are driving 16% of global HNW wealth offshore.

– HNW expatriate money flows are responsible for only 5% of HNW offshore wealth, but are of particular importance in expat hubs such as Singapore.

Reasons to buy

– Understand the global trends that are driving offshore investments in the HNW space.

– Learn why certain HNW offshore drivers are more relevant in some countries than in others and how this affects your business.

– Learn how political and economic instability affects client preferences, and how global markets shape investment behavior in the HNW space.

– Give your marketing strategies the edge required and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW drivers for investing offshore.

Companies Mentioned:

UBS

Investec

HSBC

Kendris

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2436124

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]