Home Automation Solution Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by Honeywell, Siemens, Schneider, Legrand & more
Market Depth Research titled Global Home Automation Solution Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
In 2018, the global Home Automation Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Home Automation Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Automation Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell International Inc.
Siemens AG
Johnson Controls International PLC
Schneider Electric SE
United Technologies Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Legrand SA
Hubbell Inc.
ABB Ltd.
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Control4 Corporation
AMX LLC
ADT Corporation
iControl Networks Inc.
Vantage Controls
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired Home Automation Systems
Power-line Home Automation Systems
Computing Network Home Automation Systems
Wireless Home Automation Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Lighting
Safety and Security
HVAC
Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Home Automation Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Home Automation Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Automation Solution are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Home Automation Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Wired Home Automation Systems
1.4.3 Power-line Home Automation Systems
1.4.4 Computing Network Home Automation Systems
1.4.5 Wireless Home Automation Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Automation Solution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Lighting
1.5.3 Safety and Security
1.5.4 HVAC
1.5.5 Entertainment
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Home Automation Solution Market Size
2.2 Home Automation Solution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Home Automation Solution Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Home Automation Solution Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Home Automation Solution Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Automation Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Home Automation Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Home Automation Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Home Automation Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Home Automation Solution Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Home Automation Solution Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Home Automation Solution Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Home Automation Solution Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Home Automation Solution Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Home Automation Solution Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Home Automation Solution Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Home Automation Solution Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Home Automation Solution Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Home Automation Solution Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Home Automation Solution Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Home Automation Solution Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Home Automation Solution Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Home Automation Solution Key Players in China
7.3 China Home Automation Solution Market Size by Type
7.4 China Home Automation Solution Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Home Automation Solution Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Home Automation Solution Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Home Automation Solution Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Home Automation Solution Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Home Automation Solution Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Home Automation Solution Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Home Automation Solution Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Home Automation Solution Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Home Automation Solution Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Home Automation Solution Key Players in India
10.3 India Home Automation Solution Market Size by Type
10.4 India Home Automation Solution Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Home Automation Solution Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Automation Solution Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Home Automation Solution Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Home Automation Solution Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Honeywell International Inc.
12.1.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Home Automation Solution Introduction
12.1.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Home Automation Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Siemens AG
12.2.1 Siemens AG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Home Automation Solution Introduction
12.2.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Home Automation Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
12.3 Johnson Controls International PLC
12.3.1 Johnson Controls International PLC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Home Automation Solution Introduction
12.3.4 Johnson Controls International PLC Revenue in Home Automation Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Johnson Controls International PLC Recent Development
12.4 Schneider Electric SE
12.4.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Home Automation Solution Introduction
12.4.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Home Automation Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development
12.5 United Technologies Corp.
12.5.1 United Technologies Corp. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Home Automation Solution Introduction
12.5.4 United Technologies Corp. Revenue in Home Automation Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 United Technologies Corp. Recent Development
12.6 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.6.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Home Automation Solution Introduction
12.6.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Revenue in Home Automation Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development
12.7 Legrand SA
12.7.1 Legrand SA Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Home Automation Solution Introduction
12.7.4 Legrand SA Revenue in Home Automation Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Legrand SA Recent Development
12.8 Hubbell Inc.
12.8.1 Hubbell Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Home Automation Solution Introduction
12.8.4 Hubbell Inc. Revenue in Home Automation Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Hubbell Inc. Recent Development
12.9 ABB Ltd.
12.9.1 ABB Ltd. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Home Automation Solution Introduction
12.9.4 ABB Ltd. Revenue in Home Automation Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development
12.10 Ingersoll-Rand PLC
12.10.1 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Home Automation Solution Introduction
12.10.4 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Revenue in Home Automation Solution Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Recent Development
12.11 Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
12.12 Crestron Electronics, Inc.
12.13 Control4 Corporation
12.14 AMX LLC
12.15 ADT Corporation
12.16 iControl Networks Inc.
12.17 Vantage Controls
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
