Intelligent Transportation Management System Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by Siemens, Garmin, Denso & more

In 2018, the global Intelligent Transportation Management System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thales

Siemens

Garmin

Kapsch Trafficcom

Tomtom International

Cubic

Q-Free

Efkon

Flir Systems

Denso

Geotoll

Electricfeel

Doublemap

Bestmile

Nutonomy

Iteris

Ricardo

Savari

Transcore

Lanner Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Transportation Management System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.