Linear Alpha-Olefins Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2017 to 2027

LinearAlpha olefins are unsaturated hydrocarbonswhich are used to manufacture products like synthetic acids, synthetic lubricants, polymers (LLDPE, HPDE), oilfield chemicals, detergent intermediates and additives. Linear Alpha Olefins are industrially important alkenes with the chemical formula C X H 2X . These are unbranched alkenes in which the first carbon atom of the chain has a double bond. The double bond between the first and second carbon of the chain determines the alkene’s chemical properties and makes it useful for a number of applications such as all reactions of an olefin which include polymerization, addition metathesis, etc. Linear Alpha Olefins are manufactured mostly through oligomerisation of ethylene or through Fischer-Tropsch synthesis. This is followed by purification of Linear Alpha Olefins. Linear Alpha olefins are extremely versatile and have applications in the manufacturing of a number of important chemical products such as alkenyl succinic anhydrides, drag reducing agents, Poly Alpha Olefins, lubricants, oilfield chemicals, Alkylbenzenes, fuel additives, plasticizers, detergent alcohols, low density polyethylene (LDPE)and High density polyethylene (HDPE). Linear Alpha Olefins are used as co-monomers in the production of plastics such as polyethylene and polypropylene. Among Linear Alpha-Olefins,1-Hexene has unique properties and is used in various applications. For example, it is used as a co-monomer during the manufacturing of polyethylene, production of aldehydes and fatty acids for plasticizers.

Linear Alpha-Olefins Market:Market Dynamics

On the basis of value and volume, 1-Hexene holds a major market share of the overall Linear alpha olefins market. Growing demand for Poly-Alpha-Olefins which is used in synthetic lubricants used in automobile engines and increased demand for polyethylene which is used in the packaging industry will continue to drive the linear alpha-olefins market during the forecast period. Increasing demand from various industries for LLDPE, which is used as packaging material, is also contributing towards the growth of the Linear-Alpha Olefins market. Easy availability of raw materials for alpha olefin production is also projected to increase the market growth of Linear Alpha-Olefins. The growth of automotive and consumer goods industry and positive outlook on oilfield drilling activities is expected to affect the Linear-Alpha Olefins demand positively.

Volatility in the prices of raw materials coupled with stringent environmental regulations is expected to remain a key challenge for market players. Other than this, relatively high initial investments may also affect the market negatively. The presence of alternatives such astungsten disulphide and advancement in nanoparticle-based lubricants are the key restraints for the market growth of Linear Alpha-Olefins.

Though bio-based Linear Alpha-Olefins are in research and development phase, they are likely to gain momentum in near future, which can be an upcoming opportunity for the manufacturers.

Linear Alpha-Olefins Market:Market Segmentation

The global alpha-olefins market is segmented on the basis of:

Segmentation of Linear Alpha-Olefinsmarket on the basis of product/submarkets 1-Butene 1-Hexene 1-Octene 1-decene 1-dodecene 1-tetradecene 1-hexadecene Higher Olefins

Segmentation of Linear Alpha-Olefinsmarket on the basis of its application Detergent Alcohol Synthetic Lubricant Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) High-density polyethylene (HDPE) LLDPE( Linear low-density polyethylene)

Segmentation of Linear Alpha-Olefinsmarket on the basis of end-use industry Automotive industry Paper industry Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals industry Chemical industry Consumer goods Packaging industry



Linear Alpha-Olefins Market: Regional Outlook

North America is considered to be a major consumer of Linear Alpha-Olefins market. Europe also accounts for a significant proportion of Linear Alpha-Olefinsglobal consumption. Moreover, high demand from end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, pharmaceuticals and chemical industries is likely to fuel the Linear Alpha-Olefinsmarket growth in Asia Pacific. The growth of automotive and consumer goods industries in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to affect market growth in positive way. Linear Alpha-Olefins market during the forecast period.

Linear Alpha-Olefins Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the Linear Alpha-Olefinsglobal market identified across the value chain are

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sasol

Qatar Chemical Company Ltd (Q-Chem)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd

