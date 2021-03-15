Lupus Therapeutic 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.74% and Forecast to 2023

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global lupus therapeutic market to grow at a CAGR of 9.74% during the period 2017-2021.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue. This results in symptoms such as inflammation, swelling, and damage to joints, skin, kidneys, blood, the heart, and lungs. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a major disease, which is followed by lupus nephritis at the later stages. Only one drug is approved specifically for the treatment of lupus disorders and the majority of other drugs are off-label based on symptoms. Due to a strong pipeline, the market is expected for more approved drugs for lupus disorders in future.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lupus therapeutic market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers both generic and branded drug market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report, Global Lupus Therapeutic Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

F.Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Medlmmune

Pfizer

Other prominent vendors

ADMA Biologics

Amgen

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Bayer HealthCare

Biogen

Biotest

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Immunomedics

Kedrion Biopharma

LFB Group

Merck

Novartis

Shire

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Market driver

High prevalence rate

Market challenge

Complexity of disease

Market trend

Regenerative therapeutic technologies

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: An overview of lupus disease

PART 06: Market landscape

PART 07: Pipeline landscape

PART 08: Market segmentation by drug class

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

Continued……

