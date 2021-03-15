Medical Transcription IT Spending Market 2019 is set for Expansion by 2025: Acusis, IMedX, 3M, Voxtab, MModal, Nuance Communications

In 2018, the global Medical Transcription IT Spending market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Medical Transcription IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Transcription IT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Acusis

IMedX

3M

Voxtab

MModal

Nuance Communications

Precyse

Accuro

Amphion Medical

Bytescribe

Ascend Healthcare Systems

Global Medical Transcription

Scribe Healthcare Technologies

Sterling Transcription

Transtech Medical Solutions

DICT8

CBTSI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EMR / EHR

PACS

RIS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Physician Practices

Clinical Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Transcription IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Transcription IT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Transcription IT Spending are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

