Online Retailing in The Netherlands, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Online Retailing in The Netherlands, Summary & Forecasts to 2022”, report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of different product segments in online channel in The Netherlands. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the online retail industry, technology trends and the competitive landscape across product segments. The report also details major online retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in online shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories).

The online channel is expected to increase its share in overall retail sales considerably over the next five years. Its share reached 9.5% during 2017 and is expected to gain 4.6 percentage points to reach 14.1% by 2022. The increasing popularity of m-commerce, shopping festivals and events, secure payment options, and other value benefits provided by online retailers are the major factors propelling online sales in the market.

Scope

– The Netherlands online retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2017-2022

– Online penetration will grow from 9.5% in 2017 to 14.1% by 2022

– M-commerce and social media to accelerate growth

– Festive seasons and special discount days drive online sales growth

– Electricals sector has the highest online penetration

– Clothing & footwear is the largest sector

– The top 20 online retailers commanded a market share of 42.8% in 2017

– Cool Blue is the leading online pureplay retailer in the Netherlands.

Reasons to buy

– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in The Netherlands online retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behavior trends from the start of your supply chain

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the online retail market

– Investigate current and forecast online trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial online trends influencing consumer behavior

– Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories online from 2012, with forecasts until 2022.

Companies Mentioned:

Cool Blue

Wehkamp

Bol

Albert Heijn

Amazon

Vandijk.Nl

Kruidvat

H&M

Media Markt

Jumbo

Zalando

BCC

Expert

Dell

IKEA

Vente-exclusive

Praxis

Zooplus

Gamma

Van Ditmar

