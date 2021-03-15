ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

In this report, we defines OVPs as fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content businesses that enable content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.

An online video platform (OVP) is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track, and monetize online video. The global OVP market has seen tremendous growth over the past few year. Enterprises, media, and entertainment companies are increasingly relying on OVP solutions to manage, publish, and monetize video content in a scalable manner.-Enterprises are increasingly experimenting with video as they realize its power as a communications tool.

On the whole the OVP market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.13% over the next years. The North America, Europe and Latin America market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa markets.-Over the past year, the North America and Latin American regions have shown huge potential for growth.

In the applications, the Enterprise segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.34 % in 2017, even larger than the media and entertainment industry.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Online Video Platforms will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2100 million by 2023, from US$ 780 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Video Platforms market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

SaaS Model

Others

Segmentation by application:

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Video Platforms market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Online Video Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Video Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Video Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Video Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Online Video Platforms Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Online Video Platforms Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Video Platforms Segment by Type

2.2.1 SaaS Model

2.2.2 Others

2.3 Online Video Platforms Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Online Video Platforms Segment by Application

2.4.1 Media & Entertainment Industry

2.4.2 Enterprise

2.5 Online Video Platforms Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Online Video Platforms by Players

3.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Video Platforms Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Online Video Platforms Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Online Video Platforms by Regions

4.1 Online Video Platforms Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online Video Platforms Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online Video Platforms Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online Video Platforms Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Video Platforms Market Size Growth

………….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Brightcove

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.1.3 Brightcove Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Brightcove News

11.2 Ooyala (Telstra)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.2.3 Ooyala (Telstra) Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ooyala (Telstra) News

11.3 Piksel

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.3.3 Piksel Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Piksel News

11.4 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.4.3 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions) News

11.5 IBM Cloud Video

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.5.3 IBM Cloud Video Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 IBM Cloud Video News

11.6 Kaltura

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.6.3 Kaltura Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Kaltura News

11.7 Samba Tech

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.7.3 Samba Tech Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Samba Tech News

11.8 Wistia

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.8.3 Wistia Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Wistia News

11.9 Arkena

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.9.3 Arkena Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Arkena News

11.10 Xstream

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.10.3 Xstream Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Xstream News

11.11 Ensemble Video

11.12 MediaPlatform

11.13 Viocorp

11.14 Anvato (Google)

11.15 Vzaar

……Continued

