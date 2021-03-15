Payment Security Solution Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by Bluefin Payment Systems, Ingenico, Braintree & more

In 2018, the global Payment Security Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Payment Security Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Bluefin Payment Systems (US)

Index (US)

CyberSource (US)

Elavon (US)

Ingenico epayments (Netherlands)

Sisa Information Security (US)

Intelligent Payments (UK)

Geobridge Corporation (US)

Shift4 Corporation (US)

TNS Inc. (US)

Tokenex, LLC (US)

Braintree (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Encryption

Tokenization

Fraud detection and prevention

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Payment Security Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Payment Security Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Payment Security Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.