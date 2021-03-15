PESTLE Insights: Macroeconomic Outlook Report-Germany

Services contributed (68.9%) to the gross value added (GVA) in 2016, followed by manufacturing, mining and utilities (25.7%). In nominal terms, the two sectors are expected to grow at a robust pace of 3% and 2.3% respectively in 2017.

Nordrhein-Westfalen Region, Bayern Region and Baden-Württemberg Region are among the best performing regions in Germany. They contribute 54.7% to the GDP and comprises 50.6% of the German population.

Scope:

– Germany ranked 10th out of 136 nations in the GCRI Q2 2017. The country’s score is in the very low risk nations band (below 30).

— The government has earmarked US$16.4 bn for the development of infrastructure in 2017, an increase of 10% over the last year. In March 2016, the government announced plan to spend EUR264 bn (US$278 bn) on the construction of roads and railways by 2030.

— Germany remained at number one spot in the World Bank’s logistics performance index (LPI) in 2016

