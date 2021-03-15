PET Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Construction Waste Management Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Construction waste management involves monitoring, collecting, transporting, recycling, and disposing of the waste generated from construction work.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Construction Waste Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Construction Waste Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Most construction and demolition waste currently generated in the U.S. is lawfully destined for disposal in landfills regulated under Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 40, subtitles D and C.

Businesses and citizens of the U.S. legally dispose of millions of tons of building-related waste in solid waste landfills each year.

The global Construction Waste Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Construction Waste Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Enviro Serve

Progressive Waste Solution

Remondis

Republic Service

Waste Management

Clean Harbor

Daiseki

Gamma Waste systems

Veolia Environmental

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Waste Monitoring

Waste Collecting

Waste Transporting

Waste Recycling

Waste Disposing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

