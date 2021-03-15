Professional A2P SMS Market Overview till 2025 Growth Aspects and Dynamics
This report focuses on the global Professional A2P SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional A2P SMS development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Professional A2P SMS market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
MBlox
CLX Communications
Infobip
Tanla Solutions
SAP Mobile Services
Silverstreet BV
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo Co. Ltd.
Tyntec
SITO Mobile
OpenMarket Inc.
Genesys Telecommunications
3Cinteractive
Vibes Media
Beepsend
Soprano
Accrete
FortyTwo Telecom AB
ClearSky
Ogangi Corporation
AMD Telecom S.A
Amazon Web Services
Plivo
Clickatell
Textmarks
Textmagic
Clockwork
SMS Matrix
SMS Central
Twilio
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
ChinaJapan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 CRM
1.4.3 Promotions
1.4.4 Pushed Content
1.4.5 Interactive
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Entertainment
1.5.4 Tourism
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Marketing
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Media
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Professional A2P SMS Market Size
2.2 Professional A2P SMS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Professional A2P SMS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Professional A2P SMS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Professional A2P SMS Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Professional A2P SMS Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Professional A2P SMS Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Continued…
