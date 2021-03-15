Professional A2P SMS Market Overview till 2025 Growth Aspects and Dynamics

This report focuses on the global Professional A2P SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional A2P SMS development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Professional A2P SMS market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Amazon Web Services

Plivo

Clickatell

Textmarks

Textmagic

Clockwork

SMS Matrix

SMS Central

Twilio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

ChinaJapan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 CRM

1.4.3 Promotions

1.4.4 Pushed Content

1.4.5 Interactive

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Entertainment

1.5.4 Tourism

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Marketing

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Media

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Professional A2P SMS Market Size

2.2 Professional A2P SMS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Professional A2P SMS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Professional A2P SMS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Professional A2P SMS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Professional A2P SMS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Professional A2P SMS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

