Project Insight: Global Tunnel Construction Projects

GlobalData’s Construction Intelligence Center(CIC) is currently tracking tunnel related projects with a value of US$1.37 trillion. In terms of the project pipeline value, Europe accounts for the highest share with US$572.6 billion, equivalent to 42% of the total global value of tunnel related projects. Asia-Pacific is in second place, with projects valuing US$477.2 billion. The Americas has projects valued at US$212.3 billion, while the Middle East and Africa has a project pipeline of US$108.9 billion, trailing the other regions.

The global tunnel construction projects pipeline, as tracked by the Construction Intelligence Center (CIC), stands at US$1.37 trillion, and comprises numerous projects related to projects where tunnels are an integral part of the work. Improved transportation links are an important element in the economic development of countries; urbanization in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa has put a strain on transport infrastructure in these regions, and the more mature regions of Europe and the Americas require the constant upgrading of transport facilities.

Key Highlights

– The highest value of projects are at the execution stage, with US$790.1 billion, followed by projects at the planning stage with US$304.5 billion.

– The UK leads the global project pipeline, with projects valued at US$184.0 billion, followed by China with US$160.2 billion.

– Public investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 76%, with public/private funding at 23% and the remaining 1% of projects financed by private funding.

– Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, annual spending would reach US$117.0 billion in 2021.

– CIC is tracking projects with a total tunnel length of 3693km with China leading with 457km.

Scope

– The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries.

– The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of tunnel related construction.

– Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

– Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including the UK, China and the US.

