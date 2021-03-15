“Qatar Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Qatar today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Qatar’s telecom and pay-TV services market will reach $3.2 billion by 2023, driven by projected growth in the mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-TV segments. Mobile voice will be the largest revenue-contributing segment in 2018, while mobile data revenue will expand at the fastest CAGR of 14.3% over 2018-2023, driven by growing mobile Internet subscriptions, particularly over smartphones and the rising adoption of 4G services. Commercial mobile 5G services are expected to be available in 2019. Qatar’s pay-TV market will grow at a CAGR of 3.2% led by rising DTH and projected growth in IPTV subscriptions.

– The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Qatar will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2023.

– Mobile service revenue will account for 73.9% of the total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in 2023, driven by increasing usage of 4G services supported by operators’ data-heavy mobile bundles and projected growth in 5G subscriptions.

– Ooredoo Qatar will lead the country’s mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions in 2018, followed by Vodafone Qatar. Both operators compete on the basis of network expansions/upgrades, and competitively-priced plans to strengthen their market position.

– DTH will remain the leading pay-TV platform in Qatar with its share in total subscriptions reaching 53% in 2018.

Companies Mentioned:

Ooredoo Qatar

Vodafone Qatar

beIN Sports

OSN

