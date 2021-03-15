Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market 2019 Global Snapshot Analysis by 2025 – Top Companies: Oral-B, Panasonic, Colgate & more
Market Depth Research titled Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
The global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Philips Sonicare
Oral-B (P & G)
Panasonic
Colgate
Wellness Oral Care
Interplak(Conair)
Church & Dwight(Arm & Hammer)
Lion
Waterpik
Lebond
Ningbo Seago Electric
Risun Technology
SEASTAR Corporation
Minimum
Dretec
JSB Healthcare
Brush Buddies
AEG
Market size by Product
Inductive Type
Wired Type
Market size by End User
Adults
Children
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Inductive Type
1.4.3 Wired Type
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Adults
1.5.3 Children
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market Size
2.1.1 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales by Product
4.2 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue by Product
4.3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by Countries
6.1.1 North America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by Product
6.3 North America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by Product
7.3 Europe Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by Product
9.3 Central & South America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Philips Sonicare
11.1.1 Philips Sonicare Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Products Offered
11.1.5 Philips Sonicare Recent Development
11.2 Oral-B (P & G)
11.2.1 Oral-B (P & G) Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Oral-B (P & G) Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Oral-B (P & G) Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Products Offered
11.2.5 Oral-B (P & G) Recent Development
11.3 Panasonic
11.3.1 Panasonic Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Panasonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Panasonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Products Offered
11.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development
11.4 Colgate
11.4.1 Colgate Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Colgate Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Colgate Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Products Offered
11.4.5 Colgate Recent Development
11.5 Wellness Oral Care
11.5.1 Wellness Oral Care Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Wellness Oral Care Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Wellness Oral Care Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Products Offered
11.5.5 Wellness Oral Care Recent Development
11.6 Interplak(Conair)
11.6.1 Interplak(Conair) Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Interplak(Conair) Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Interplak(Conair) Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Products Offered
11.6.5 Interplak(Conair) Recent Development
11.7 Church & Dwight(Arm & Hammer)
11.7.1 Church & Dwight(Arm & Hammer) Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Church & Dwight(Arm & Hammer) Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Church & Dwight(Arm & Hammer) Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Products Offered
11.7.5 Church & Dwight(Arm & Hammer) Recent Development
11.8 Lion
11.8.1 Lion Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Lion Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Lion Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Products Offered
11.8.5 Lion Recent Development
11.9 Waterpik
11.9.1 Waterpik Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Waterpik Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Waterpik Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Products Offered
11.9.5 Waterpik Recent Development
11.10 Lebond
11.10.1 Lebond Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Lebond Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Lebond Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Products Offered
11.10.5 Lebond Recent Development
11.11 Ningbo Seago Electric
11.12 Risun Technology
11.13 SEASTAR Corporation
11.14 Minimum
11.15 Dretec
11.16 JSB Healthcare
11.17 Brush Buddies
11.18 AEG
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Forecast
12.5 Europe Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
