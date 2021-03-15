Reconditioned Steel Drums Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2028

Global Reconditioned Steel Drums Market: Overview : Mounting environmental concerns over recycling / safe disposal of packaging containers have headed to the emergence of new regulations / policies, thus mandating companies to recover their packaging products. However, re-use of this containers especially steel drums with the previous residues may lead to cross contamination. This has led key bulk industrial packaging manufacturers to provide reconditioning services. Reconditioned steel drums under-go process such as rebottling, washing, furnace oxidation, dried, reinforced, and finally purified of all residues from its last use. The reuse of steel drums is witnessed to be far more environmentally beneficial than turning this drums into scrap.

Global Reconditioned Steel Drums Market: Dynamics : As per the Reusable Industrial Packaging Association (RIPA), a U.S.-based trade association which includes businesses such as manufacture, recondition and/or distribution of industrial containers, there was a steep decline of approximately 45% in scrapping of steel drums in United States in the year 2013. Thus, the declined rate of steel drum scrapping owing to growing inclination towards reconditioned packaging services have resulted in lower packaging scrap / disposal.

Global Reconditioned Steel Drums Market: Company Developments and Industry Level Trends : Key market participants all across the globe that operate in the bulk industrial packaging market have focus towards acquisition or collaboration with local / regional unorganized players who provide reconditioning services. In 2010, The Mauser Group announced the takeover of the business of American Container Net, Inc. (ACN) along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Strawser Steel Drum of Ohio, Ltd. (SSD). ACN is a recognized national player in the North American steel drum reconditioning industry. In 2018, Greif added a new high speed production line for manufacturing steel drums at its plant in Vreeland, Netherlands. This the investment will bring significant efficiency gains to the production of small tight head steel drums (12 L to 38 L), improving performance, optimizing lead times and offering delivery flexibility.

Global Reconditioned Steel Drums Market: Segmentation : The global reconditioned steel drums market can be segmented on the basis of material, size/capacity, closure, preferred distribution network and the end use D; The global reconditioned steel drums market can be segmented on the basis of material type into: Stainless Steel Drums, Cold rolled Steel Drums, Carbon Steel Drums; The global reconditioned steel drums market can be segmented on the basis of head type into: Tight Head (closed top) Reconditioned Steel Drums, Open Head (removable top) Reconditioned Steel Drums; The global reconditioned steel drums market can be segmented on the basis of size/capacity into: Reconditioned steel drums with Capacity Up to 10 Gallons, 10- 25 Gallons, 25- 40 Gallons, 40-55 Gallons, Reconditioned steel drums with Capacity of 55 Gallons and above;

The global reconditioned steel drums market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry served into: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Building and Construction, Oils & Lubricants, Chemicals and solvents, Paints & Dyes, Agriculture & Allied Industry (Fertilizers / Pesticides), Other Industrial End Use;

Global Reconditioned Steel Drums Market: Regional Outlook : The global reconditioned steel drums market is segmented into seven regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. As of 2017, North America has been expected to be the major market for reconditioned steel drums, closely followed by the Asia Pacific region. However, with countries like China & India in Asia Pacific region exhibiting lucrative growth opportunities in terms of industrial chemical packaging, the demand for reconditioned steel drums is expected to witness escalating growth over the forecast period.

Global Reconditioned Steel Drums Market: Key Players : Some of the key players currently operating in the global reconditioned steel drums market are: Greif, Inc., Mauser Group B.V., The Cary Company, Rahway Steel Drum Co Inc., Mitchell Container Services, Inc, Chicago Steel Container Corp., General Steel Drum LLC, Schutz Container Systems, Inc., North Coast Container Corp., Metal Drum Co Ltd/The, Industrial Container Services, Inc., James G Carrick & Co Ltd, Clouds Drums Dubai LLC, Skolnik Industries Inc., Izvar Ambalaj Sanayi VE Ticaret AS;

The report on reconditioned steel drums is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The reconditioned steel drums report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The reconditioned steel drums report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Reconditioned Steel Drums Market: Report Highlights : A detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the reconditioned steel drums industry, In-depth reconditioned steel drums market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected reconditioned steel drums market size regarding volume and value, Recent reconditioned steel drums industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape for reconditioned steel drums market., Strategies for key players for reconditioned steel drums market and products offered by them., Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth in reconditioned steel drums market , A neutral perspective on reconditioned steel drums market performance, Must-have information for reconditioned steel drums market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

