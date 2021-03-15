Sand Control Systems Market Has Been Segmented Based On Technique, Well Type, Application, And Region – Global Forecast to 2023

According to MRFR analysis, the global sand control systems market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the estimated period (2017-2023).

The sand control systems market is growing at a high pace and is expected to continue grow at the same pace over the forecast period. Due to fluctuating prices of crude oil, global sand control systems market is gaining traction from the major oil producing companies to lift production of active oilfields.

Sand control systems is one of the major parts in oil & gas production system. It helps eliminate the sand production in the wellbore. The system plays a major role in the completion process and it recovers the performance and the productivity of the well. Nowadays, most of the world’s oil and gas wells produced from unconsolidated sandstones produce sand with reservoir fluids. Problems associated with sand production include plugging of perforation tunnels, accumulation in surface separators, sanding up of the production interval, and potential failure of downhole and surface equipment from erosion. Such problems can pose economic and safety risks.

Prominent Players:

Schlumberger Limited (France)

Halliburton Inc. (U.S.)

Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.)

Weatherford International (Switzerland)

Tendeka (U.K)

Welltec (Denmark)

Packers Plus Energy Services Inc. (Canada)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Sand Control Systems Market Segments Analysis

The global sand control systems market has been segmented based on technique, well type, application, and region.

On the basis of technique, the market has been segmented into Gravel Pack, Frac Pack, Sand Screens, Inflow Control Devices and others.

On the basis of well type, the market has been segmented cased hole and open hole.

On the basis of application, the industry has been segmented onshore and offshore.

Sand Control Systems Regional Market Analysis:

On the basis of region, the sand control systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific region dominates the global sand control systems market in 2017. Increasing population and rapid industrial development are leading to increase in energy demands, which push oil and gas exploration activities. Oil and gas exploration activities are well underway in countries such as Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, and Myanmar. This drives the sand control systems market.

Middle East & Africa is another prominent region for the sand control systems. Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and UAE, are the biggest oil and gas exporters. Growing investments in the region by various companies such as Saudi Aramco, a national petroleum & natural gas firm in Saudi Arabia, are driving the market.

Industry News

In July 2017, National Oilwell Varco has launched the Bullmastiff Original (MO), an open hole, ball drop activated multistage frac system, which includes proppant and formation debris control. Preventing proppant flow back is achieved with the use of sand control systems that are exposed to post-frac to begin production. By using a mechanical method of sand control, the Bullmastiff MO increases well economics over the lifetime of the well by reducing surface facility requirements and providing production efficiencies.

In March 2015, Halliburton’s Completion Tools business line launched the EquiFlow OptiSteam flow control device (FCD) for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) injectors. This advanced flow control technology helps operators maximize production efficiency and improve steam-oil ratio by balancing steam injection throughout the length of a completion.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…

Table Of Content

Table 1 Global Sand Control Systems Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Sand Control Systems Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Sand Control Systems Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Sand Control Systems Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 RoW Sand Control Systems Market: By Country, 2017-2023

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

