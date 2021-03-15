Small Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share, Development Status and Outlook by Players till 2025
This industry study presents the global Small Electric Vehicles market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Small Electric Vehicles production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Small Electric Vehicles in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders BYD Company Limited, BMW AG, etc.
Global Small Electric Vehicles market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Small Electric Vehicles.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BYD Company Limited
BMW AG
Toyota Motor Corporation
Ford Motor Company
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd
Audi AG
Tesla Inc
Nissan Motor Corporation
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V
General Motors Company
Hyundai Motor Company
Volkswagen AG
Renault SA
Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd
Zhidou Electric Vehicle Sales Co., Ltd
Small Electric Vehicles Breakdown Data by Type
By Technology Type
Battery Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Electric Vehicle
By Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Lithium Ion Phosphate
Small Electric Vehicles Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Small Electric Vehicles Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Small Electric Vehicles Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Small Electric Vehicles Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Small Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Battery Electric Vehicle
1.4.3 Plug-in Electric Vehicle
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Small Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Passenger Car
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Small Electric Vehicles Market Size
2.1.1 Global Small Electric Vehicles Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Small Electric Vehicles Production 2013-2025
2.2 Small Electric Vehicles Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Small Electric Vehicles Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Small Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Small Electric Vehicles Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Small Electric Vehicles Market
2.4 Key Trends for Small Electric Vehicles Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Small Electric Vehicles Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Small Electric Vehicles Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Small Electric Vehicles Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Small Electric Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Small Electric Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Small Electric Vehicles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Small Electric Vehicles Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
