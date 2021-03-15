Smoking Tobacco in Denmark, 2019
“Smoking Tobacco in Denmark, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Danish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.
Denmark remains an important European market for smoking tobacco, despite a substantial downturn in volumes since duties began to be hiked in January 2001. Between 2008 and 2018, consumption of smoking tobacco fell by 47.4% while manufactured cigarettes were down by 26.9%. Demand for cigars, cheroots, and cigarillos fell by 63.7% over the same period.
Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495708
Scope:
– Between 2008 and 2018, consumption of smoking tobacco fell by 47.4% while manufactured cigarettes were down by 26.9%.
— Consumption of smoking tobacco in Denmark has essentially been on a downward trend since the beginning of the 1990s.
— The production of smoking tobacco has recently been rising and was put at 4,911 tons in 2017.
— The smoking tobacco market is dominated by a small number of companies, most of which are multi-nationals active in other segments of the tobacco market or multi-national specialists.
Key Players:
· STGD
· Mac Baren Tobacco
· Imperial Tobacco
· Japan Tobacco
Reasons to buy:
– Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.
— Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.
— The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.
— This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes — prime intelligence for marketers.
— Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.
Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495708
Key Points from TOC:
Introduction
Executive summary
Definitions
Market context
Tobacco products market, %, 2008 & 2018
Tobacco products market, tons, 2008–2018
Market size and structure
Consumption of smoking tobacco, tons, 2008–2018
Per capita consumption of smoking tobacco, grams per year, 2008–2018
Market segmentation by FCT and pipe tobacco, 2008–2018
Cigarette consumption, MYO/RYO tobacco, 2008–2018
Cigarette consumption, Manufactured v RYO/MYO, 2008–2018
Production and trade
Imports, tons, 2007–2017
Imports by country of origin, %, 2017
Imports in packs, volume, 2007–2017
Imports in packs, value, 2007–2017
Exports, tons, 2007–2017
Exports by country of destination, %, 2017
Exports, volume, 2007–2017
Exports, value, 2007–2017
Taxation and retail prices
Smoking Tobacco: Tax Structure, 2018
Smoking Tobacco: Specific Duty Developments, 1990–2014
EU: fine-cut tobacco, tax incidence comparison, 2018
Retail Price List, Mac Baren Tobacco Company, 2016
Retail price list, STGD, 2016
Manufacturers and brands
Manufacturer shares, volume, %, 2017
Manufacturer Shares by Sector, % volume, 2012–2017
Manufacturer Shares (RYO/MYO), Value, %, 2008–2016
Leading Fine-Cut Brands, 2017
RYO/MYO Tobacco: Brand Shares, %, 2007–2016
The smoking population
Adult smoking prevalence, total and by gender, 2007–2017
Daily Smokers by Age Group, Regular & Occasional, %, 2017
Smoking Prevalence by Region, %, 2011 & 2013
Operating constraints
Advertising restrictions
Heath warnings and labelling requirements
Other restrictions
Distribution
Retail structure
Prospects and forecasts
Fine-cut tobacco consumption, pieces million, 2018–2028
Per capita consumption, grams per year, 2018–2028
Appendix
Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/smoking-tobacco-in-denmark-2019
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Info:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager — Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas — 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]