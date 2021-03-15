“Smoking Tobacco in Denmark, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Danish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Denmark remains an important European market for smoking tobacco, despite a substantial downturn in volumes since duties began to be hiked in January 2001. Between 2008 and 2018, consumption of smoking tobacco fell by 47.4% while manufactured cigarettes were down by 26.9%. Demand for cigars, cheroots, and cigarillos fell by 63.7% over the same period.

Scope:

Between 2008 and 2018, consumption of smoking tobacco fell by 47.4% while manufactured cigarettes were down by 26.9%.

— Consumption of smoking tobacco in Denmark has essentially been on a downward trend since the beginning of the 1990s.

— The production of smoking tobacco has recently been rising and was put at 4,911 tons in 2017.

— The smoking tobacco market is dominated by a small number of companies, most of which are multi-nationals active in other segments of the tobacco market or multi-national specialists.

Key Players:

· STGD

· Mac Baren Tobacco

· Imperial Tobacco

· Japan Tobacco

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

Executive summary

Definitions

Market context

Tobacco products market, %, 2008 & 2018

Tobacco products market, tons, 2008–2018

Market size and structure

Consumption of smoking tobacco, tons, 2008–2018

Per capita consumption of smoking tobacco, grams per year, 2008–2018

Market segmentation by FCT and pipe tobacco, 2008–2018

Cigarette consumption, MYO/RYO tobacco, 2008–2018

Cigarette consumption, Manufactured v RYO/MYO, 2008–2018

Production and trade

Imports, tons, 2007–2017

Imports by country of origin, %, 2017

Imports in packs, volume, 2007–2017

Imports in packs, value, 2007–2017

Exports, tons, 2007–2017

Exports by country of destination, %, 2017

Exports, volume, 2007–2017

Exports, value, 2007–2017

Taxation and retail prices

Smoking Tobacco: Tax Structure, 2018

Smoking Tobacco: Specific Duty Developments, 1990–2014

EU: fine-cut tobacco, tax incidence comparison, 2018

Retail Price List, Mac Baren Tobacco Company, 2016

Retail price list, STGD, 2016

Manufacturers and brands

Manufacturer shares, volume, %, 2017

Manufacturer Shares by Sector, % volume, 2012–2017

Manufacturer Shares (RYO/MYO), Value, %, 2008–2016

Leading Fine-Cut Brands, 2017

RYO/MYO Tobacco: Brand Shares, %, 2007–2016

The smoking population

Adult smoking prevalence, total and by gender, 2007–2017

Daily Smokers by Age Group, Regular & Occasional, %, 2017

Smoking Prevalence by Region, %, 2011 & 2013

Operating constraints

Advertising restrictions

Heath warnings and labelling requirements

Other restrictions

Distribution

Retail structure

Prospects and forecasts

Fine-cut tobacco consumption, pieces million, 2018–2028

Per capita consumption, grams per year, 2018–2028

Appendix

