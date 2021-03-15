Straight Sided Glass Jar Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2028

Global Straight Sided Glass Jar Market – Overview: From many years jars are being considered to be one the most widely used packaging for several applications such as cosmetics, ointments, creams, etc. One such type of jar which is widely used are straight sided glass jar which are getting traction in recent years. Straight sided glass jar provide several advantage over other packaging forms such as due to its transparency the product stored in it can be easily seen.

Straight sided glass jar can be used in several end use applications such as food & beverages, personal care & cosmetic application, pharmaceutical, chemicals, etc. Straight sided glass jar also provides luxury look to the product which many cosmetic manufacturers use for increasing their brand value. In addition, straight sided glass jar also provides aesthetic and visual appeal to the product stored in it. Furthermore, straight sided glass jar are inert which does not react with the food or cosmetic items stored in it. All these above aspects have positively impacted the straight sided glass jar market during the forecast period.

Global Straight Sided Glass Jar Market – Dynamics: There have been a shift in demand towards incorporating customization in packaging design. Another factor which is expected to rise the demand for straight sided glass jar is its durability and toughness towards heat. In addition, metal jars can be used only once by straight sided glass jar can be used multiple times. Straight sided glass jar also provides better grip for canning process as compared to metal jars.

Furthermore, premium luxury packaging solutions like straight sided glass jar enhances the consumer satisfaction and increases the chance of repurchasing the brand. Manufacturers nowadays are preferring straight sided glass jar for packaging of several food items like mayonnaise, sauces, jams, etc. for better visibility of food product. However, straight sided glass jar can easily break while transit is the major reason for hampering its market.

Global Straight Sided Glass Jar Market – Segmentation: The global straight sided glass jar market is segmented by material type, by product type, by capacity and by end use industry. The pricing for straight sided glass jar has being done based on product type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in units.

Straight Sided Glass Jar Market Segmented By Material Type- P Type 1, Type 2, Type 3; By Product Type- Thick Walled, Double Walled; By Capacity- Less than 10 oz, 10 oz to 25 oz, 25 oz to 50 oz, 50 oz to 100 oz, 100 oz & abov; By End-Use Industry – Food & Beverages, Jams & Fruit Pulp, Confectioneries, Sauces, Spices & Condiments, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Hair Care, Skin Care, Body Care, Home Care, Pharmaceuticals, Ointments, Creams, Chemicals & Lubricants, Petrochemicals, Sealants & Adhesives, Others

Straight sided glass jar are mainly used for personal care & cosmetics and pharmaceuticals applications which is preferred by consumers.

Global Straight Sided Glass Jar Market – Regional Overview: The North America and Europe are the major markets for straight sided glass jar during the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia Pacific straight sided glass jar market is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period, due to a rise in consumer preference towards luxury packaging solutions in emerging economies such as India & China. The Middle East & Africa straight sided glass jar market is anticipated to witness lethargic growth during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Global Straight Sided Glass Jar Market – Key Players: A few of the key players in the straight sided glass jar market are Kaufman Container Company, Burch Bottle & Packaging, Inc., K.G. International, Inc. (KGI), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Piramal Glass Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Owens-Illinois Group, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Vetropack Holding AG, Wiegand Glas GmbH, Stölzle Oberglas GmbH, etc.

The report on straight sided glass jar market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report straight sided glass jar market provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. Straight sided glass jar market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global straight sided glass jar market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows – North America, Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA);

Report Highlights: A detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth straight sided glass jar market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected straight sided glass jar market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments for straight sided glass jar market, Competitive landscape for straight sided glass jar market, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on straight sided glass jar market performance, Must-have information for straight sided glass jar market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint;

