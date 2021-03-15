Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Tapioca -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Tapioca -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Press Release

Tapioca Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global tapioca market to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Tapioca is a starch extracted from the roots of cassava. It mainly contains carbohydrates and low amounts of nutrients like vitamins, fiber, proteins, and others. It has a texture similar to corn flour. It has a neutral taste and is grain-free, gluten-free, and nut-free. It is called by different names in different regions.

 

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tapioca market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Tapioca Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• American Key Food Products
• Cargill
• Ingredion
• Tate & Lyle
• Venus Starch Suppliers

Other prominent vendors
• AGRANA Beteiligungs
• Emsland Group
• Grain Millers
• Grain Processing Corporation
• Parchem fine & specialty chemicals
• PT Budi Starch & Sweetener
• Royal Ingredients Group
• Tereos
• VIET DELTA CORPORATION

Market driver
• Growing demand in various developing countries
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Adverse health effects
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Usage of natural gum
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

  • Market outline
  • Global specialty food ingredient market

PART 05: Market landscape

  • Market overview
  • Market size and forecast by revenue
  • Market size and forecast by volume
  • Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

  • Global tapioca market by application
  • Animal feed application
  • Food and beverage application
  • Industrial application

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

  • Global tapioca market by product type
  • Global tapioca animal feed market
  • Global tapioca flour market
  • Global tapioca chips, pellets, and pearls market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

  • Global tapioca market by geography
  • Tapioca market in APAC
  • Tapioca market in EMEA
  • Tapioca market in Americas

PART 09: Key leading countries

  • Tapioca market in China
  • Tapioca market in US
  • Tapioca market in France
  • Tapioca market in Australia

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

Continued……

