Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2026

Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market: Overview

TAED is an abbreviated form of tetraacetylethylenediamine. Tetraacetylethylenediamine is an organic compound with the chemical formula (CH 3 C(O)) 2 NCH 2 CH 2 N(C(O)CH 3 ) 2. The common uses of tetraacetylethylenediamine is commonly used as a bleach activator in domestic and household detergents as well as in production of paper pulp. Acetylation of ethylenediamine produces the final product as tetraacetylethylenediamine. The main and the most common use of tetraacetylethylenediamine is in laundry, bleaches and detergents. TAED is usually deployed in detergents and bleaching agents as an activator of hydrogen peroxide when used below a temperature of 60 °C. The reaction of TAED with hydrogen peroxide is called perhydrolysis which results in forming peroxy acids which are more easy to use as washing and bleaching agents at low temperatures. Moreover, a small amount of tetraacetylethylenediamine finds its application in bleaching of paper, generation of peracetic acid in disinfectants and textile industry. Tetraacetylethylenediamine is used in the manufacturing of paperboard products and food contact paper.

Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market: Segmentation

The global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market can be segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, the global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market can be segmented into household detergents, bleaching agents and cleaning agents. On the basis of region, the global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market: Drivers

The major factor boosting the growth of global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market is the increasing use of TAED in household detergents and cleaning agents. Moreover, biodegradable nature of TAED is another key driving factor fuelling the growth of the global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market. Low toxicity and low prices and deployment of Tetraacetylethylenediamine in the manufacturing of disinfectants are other factors driving the growth of the global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market. In addition, increasing demands of bleaching agent applications and investments from key players in expansion, agreements and partnerships is another aspect driving the overall growth of the global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market.

Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market: Restraints

The declined usage of TAED in agricultural fields can be a major challenge affecting the growth of the global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market. Moreover, limited application areas of TAED and price volatility of raw materials can pose major challenge to the growth of the global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market.

Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market: Competitive Landscape

Europe dominates the global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market by more than 50% market by consumption followed by Asia Pacific. North America also plays a key role in consumption of TAED followed by Middle East and Africa. Maximum growth of TAED is expected to be witnessed in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market: Key Players

The major companies involved in the production of TAED globally are AK Chemtech Co. Ltd., Chemsfield Korea Co Ltd. Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd, Idchem Co. Ltd, Warwick Chemicals, Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd, Weylchem Group Of Companies, Acuro Organics Limited, Shanghai Deborn Co., Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, JINKE Company Limited and others.