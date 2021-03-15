Torque Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

— Torque sensor is the measurement of torsional moment perception on various rotating or non-rotating mechanical parts.A torque sensor converts a physical change in torque to an accurate electrical signal.

Torque sensors are being increasingly used on the account of teri expanding application across various industries such as healthcare, and automotive among others.

The global Torque Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Torque Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Torque Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kistler

Honeywell International

DATUM ELECTRONICS

PCB Piezotronics

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology

DEPRAG SCHULZ

Crane Electronics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reaction Torque Sensor

Rotary Torque Sensor

Super Acoustic Wave (SAW) Torque Sensor

Optical Torque Sensor

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Torque Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Torque Sensors

1.2 Torque Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Torque Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Reaction Torque Sensor

1.2.3 Rotary Torque Sensor

1.2.4 Super Acoustic Wave (SAW) Torque Sensor

1.2.5 Optical Torque Sensor

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Torque Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Torque Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Torque Sensors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Torque Sensors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Torque Sensors Market Size

1.5.1 Global Torque Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Torque Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Torque Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Torque Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Torque Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Torque Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Torque Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Torque Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Torque Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Torque Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Torque Sensors Business

7.1 Kistler

7.1.1 Kistler Torque Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Torque Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kistler Torque Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Honeywell International

7.2.1 Honeywell International Torque Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Torque Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Honeywell International Torque Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DATUM ELECTRONICS

7.3.1 DATUM ELECTRONICS Torque Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Torque Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DATUM ELECTRONICS Torque Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PCB Piezotronics

7.4.1 PCB Piezotronics Torque Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Torque Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PCB Piezotronics Torque Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology

7.5.1 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Torque Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Torque Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Torque Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

