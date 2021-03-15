Vapour Barriers Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2017 – 2027

Vapour barriers are materials used to reduce the diffusion of water vapour, and are used mainly in construction projects.The concrete is porous in nature and hence a concrete slab without a vapour barrier can get damaged because of the vapours entering through diffusion. A vapour barrier is typically a plastic sheeting, which is installed on the inside wall of the structure between the moist (inside wall) wall and the drywall (dry wall). Vapour barrier prevents the trapped water vapour from the interior of the house to leak through the wall and condense on the warmer side of the wall. This moisture can blister paint, loosen plaster, decrease the effectiveness of insulation and can also lead to structural damage. In addition, it will also degrade indoor air quality,encourage the growth of mould and fungus, which can also create health issues. Proper installation of vapour barriers can reduce the rate of air leakage through the walls. It also prevents hazardous gas intrusion inside new construction or existing constructions, such as Brownfield site. Vapour barriers are also installed beneath concrete slabin the basement to give protection against ground gases (such as radon) and water vapour from vapour diffusion through the concrete. Apart from this, in some cases it also prevents heat from entering inside and hence makes the place cooler.

Vapour Barriers Market:Market Dynamics

Increased product awareness among the consumershas influenced the global vapour barriers market positively. Using a vapour barrier can improve energy efficiency, since the vapour barrier acts as a moisture sealant, thereby lowering the energy costs. Owing to the unique advantages offered by vapour barriers, the demand has surged significantly. Additionally, increasing construction at areas such as coastal areas, areas with high rainfall, brownfield site and areas with hot weather will also drive the global market for vapour barriers.

However, the availability of alternatives of vapour barrier such as air barrier & smart vapour retarder, air barrier and thermal barriers restrain the vapour barriers market growth. The general awareness regarding the necessity of vapour barriers in the construction sector is expected to retain its market growth over the forecast period.

Vapour Barriers Market:Market Segmentation

By end use New construction Replacement & remodelling

By water vapour permeance Class 1 ( less than 0.1 perm) Class 2(greater than 0.1 and perm 1.0 perm or less) Class 3 (greater than 1.0 and perm 10 perm or less)

By application Roof Wall Floor Others



Vapour Barriers Market: Regional Outlook

Vapour barrier is legislated in building code of some countries such as Canada, Ireland, England, Scotland &Wales. In cold countries near Arctic Circle such as North America and Europe, where predominant heating conditions are installed inside, vapour barriers are placed on the interior side or the heated side of the building. But in the countries in subtropical and equatorial region such as parts of India, China,coast of South Korea and Japan,where the weather is warm and humid and the cooling system is a necessity, the vapour barriers should be placed at the exterior part of the insulation.

Latin America and North America hold the major share of the global vapour barriers market followed by Western and Eastern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East. Currently, the rapid urbanization and growth of the construction sector in the Asia-Pacific region lead to the overall growth of global vapour barriers market. On the other hand, the declining growth of construction sector has hampered the growth of market for the global vapour barriersin the Middle East and Europe.

Vapour Barriers Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the participants in the global vapour barriers market identified across the value chain include:

RIMA International

Reflectix

Reef Industries. Inc

Stego Industries

Universal Forest Products

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Icopal ApS

Layfield Group. Ltd

