Virology Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2015 – 2025

Virology, the study of viruses, is an unparalleled branch of life sciences. With immensely high prevalence of diseases such as flu, hepatitis, AIDS, and STDs, the importance of virology is repeatedly highlighted. The global virology market is expected to grow over 2015-2025.

FMI’s research identifies growing infectious diseases as a key force driving the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Drivers: Virology Market

Early in 2016, the WHO officially issued a warning about the possible spread of zika virus to each Western Hemispheric region, as the disease vector Aedes aegypti was found to thrive strong in tropical and sub-tropical climatic conditions. This has been a key driver of market growth throughout 2016.

The virology market is constantly catering to the prevention and cure needs put forth by the healthcare sector; however, several diseases continue to demand R&D of novel applications, driving the growth of virology market. Various treatments and diagnostic processes also employ virology applications, further fuelling the market growth.

Burgeoning applications of virology research in gene therapy, phage therapy, formulation of vaccines, and synthetic biology is another factor fostering the overall growth of the virology market.

Moreover, the field of virology is extending in various forms, including molecular virology, paediatric virology, computational virology, and many more, prompting at increasing research findings throughout the forecast period. Research prospects are high and FMI indicates a continuing need for trained virologists in the near future.

Public awareness programmes conducted worldwide on flu, zika virus, STDs, AIDS, and Ebola virus are also a key factor increasing public awareness and eventually influencing the market.

Key Restraints to Market Growth

Maintaining the quality and safety standards of viral a controlling therapy has been a longstanding challenge, which is anticipated to hamper the market in the forecast period as well. Moreover, stringent approval processes for antiviral drugs is also foreseen to be a restraint to market growth. Another factor identified for affecting the market growth includes resistance toward and side effects of antiviral drugs for new treatment options.

Current Trends in the Virology Field

In 2015, the virology industry was predominantly influenced by ebola, MERS, and hepatitis C viruses. In 2016, zika virus is dominating the research, with better prospects in the near future.

Virologists are persistently investigating novel applications for viruses. Currently, an ongoing research is experimenting on the exploitation of viruses for plant production, aiming at the efficient production of high quality, eco-friendly food.

Global Virology Market: Competitive Landscape

By 2017 end, a few important patents are approaching expiry, including Tamiflu, Sustiva, Tenofovir, Combivir, Relenza, and Telbivudine. Following expiry of these blockbuster drugs, the market is estimated to discover a dynamic competitive landscape. The generic competition in the virology market will be at a high pace 2017 onward.