2019 Global Oat Protein Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global Oat Protein Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Tate & LyleCrodaProvital GroupGlobal Other)

Oat protein is a kind of active protein rich in essential amino acids and is the exciting new way to boost products’ protein content.

Scope of the Global Oat Protein Market Report

This report focuses on the Oat Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Consumption of Oat Protein increased from 884 MT in 2012 to 1398 MT in 2017, with a CARG of more than 9.6 %.

The consumption value reached 45.49 Million USD in 2017 from 29.47 Million USD in 2012.

The Oat Protein industry has a high concentration and the top three accounted for nearly 80% in 2017.

The sales market are concentrated in North America, China and Europe. Europe is the largest manufacture region in the global market, which sales reached 475 MT in 2016. The sales share of North America, China and Europe were 23.54%, 21.37% and 36.91%.

The worldwide market for Oat Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 58 million US$ in 2024, from 48 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Oat Protein Market Segment by Manufacturers

Tate & Lyle

Croda

Provital Group

Global Other

Global Oat Protein Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Oat Protein Market Segment by Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Global Oat Protein Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Some of the Points cover in Global Oat Protein Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Oat Protein Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Oat Protein Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Oat Protein Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Oat Protein Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Oat Protein Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Oat Protein Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Oat Protein Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

