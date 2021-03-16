Aircraft Airframe MRO Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Industry Key Features, Growth Drivers, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2023

Aircraft Airframe MRO Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Airframe Parts (Fuselage, Wing, Windows & Windshields, Doors, Elevator, and Others), By Aircraft Type (Narrow-body, Wide-body, and Others), By Application (Commercial Air Transport, Business and General Aviation, and Military Aviation) And Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) – Forecast To 2023

MRO stands for maintenance, repair, & overhaul. The aircraft airframes includes some decisive flight control programs that helps the pilot to take off and land the planes, to avoid any critical situations in aircrafts, they are modified, repair and fix on regular interval of time. Apart from this, aircraft MRO resolve the issue related to aircraft components, navigational instruments, and installation of new parts, subassembly and many more.

Airline carriers make use of aircraft MRO to ensure customer and airline safety. The aircraft MRO market is well organized and its employees are overseen by various domestic & global regulatory organizations. Looking at this phenomenal growth, Market Research Future’ recently gave out the market insight till 2023. According to this MRFR analysis the global aircraft airframe MRO market is set to grow at CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Industry – Competitive Outlook

Key players are approaching Impressive products and services. Along with this, the players are also focusing on focusing on new techquie that will enhance the fuel-efficiency & lifespan of aircraft. The same would improve market performance. Heavy investments are made by major players in the R&D sector.

The key players of the global aircraft airframe MRO market are-

Lufthansa Technik AG

GAMECO

Turkish Technic Inc.

Evergreen Aviation Technologies (EGAT)

Aviation Technical Services

Sabena Technics

Trend:

In-flight entertainment systems is expected to lead the MRO sector in coming years. This due growing demand of better the flight experiences for customers, so they are provided with private lounge, coffee lounge, entermainet room. The technology advancement is also playing major role such as ‘cabin entertainment retrofitting’ latest trend in this industry and it’s helping increasing the sales for the aircraft MRO market.

Drivers:

MRO outsourcing is creating new opportunities for the growth of this segment. During 2016, more than 21,000 wide body & commercial narrow aircrafts where active across the globe. Another is, business ‘aircraft fleet’ expansions merger with airline launches may lead to rising MRO operations in coming years. As per report study it is also predicted that business fleets may substituted around thousands of innovative aircrafts in the next two decades. Even, the number of travelers around the globe is increase, this factor also fuel the demand for aircraft airframe MRO market.

In recent time, new MRO firms have enter the market with their innovative services and solutions. This has led domestic firms to participate in aircraft MRO activities. Due to which trading between various nations is boosted, as result of this cargo-plane service is also increases.

On the other side, the increasing retirement of maintenance intensive aircraft and overall time required to carry out aircraft airframe MRO activities, are the factor that may restrict the market growth of aircraft airframe MRO.

Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The industry for aircraft airframe MRO is segmented by airframe parts, by aircraft type, by application, and by region. Airframes further segmented into fuselage, wing, windows & windshields, doors, elevator, and others. The aircraft type is divided by narrow-body, wide-body, and others. The application is classified as commercial air transport, business and general aviation, and military aviation.

The North-American region is expected to capture the major share for the market, throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to the presence of the major players in the market such as AAR Corp., and Aviation Technical Services along with the other prominent players are Flightstar, Mexicana MRO, and Aeroman.

Even, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest growing region in this industry. Current this region is emerging in the international market and it is dependent on the small and medium wide-body aircraft. Looking at the growth of the region, many airline operator players such as Tigerair Australia, Tigerair Singapore are entering into this service. Moreover the presence of different players in this region is stimulating the market growth.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Aircraft Airframe MRO Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

