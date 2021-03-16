Airotar Handpiece Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018 – 2028

Airotor handpiece is high-speed handpiece operated through the air driven turbine. Airotor handpiece assists dentists to keep balance and control for performing tooth removal, or cleaning, polishing of teeth or restorative material. Airotor handpiece has improved the cutting experience with making it faster and easier for the dentist and comfortable for the patient. In 1950, John Borden introduced Airotor handpiece in the United States which incorporated a contra-angle design. Today dentists work is extremely dependent on the optimal performance of handpiece and speed. Airotor handpiece provides high speed to deliver the smooth and powerful cut. Growing dental disorder, tooth loss, oral cancer, gum disorder are boosting the number of dental procedures. Increasing number of dental procedures are expected to boost the demand of airotor handpiece market. According to CDC, 47.2% of adults aged 30 years and older have periodontal diseases.

Airotar Handpiece Market: Drivers and Restraints-

The airotar handpiece market is expected to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancement has been the major contributor to airotar handpiece market growth. Increasing incidence of dental diseases are the same factors which increase the growth of airotar handpiece market. Dental disorders are the most common disorder affected 60 to 65% of people. Dental caries and periodonatal disease have been considered the most common oral health burden. Busy and changing lifestyle will increase in the carelessness towards teeth which has increased the rate of the dental disorder. Increasing the rate of the dental disorder is expected to boost the demand of the airotar handpiece. Increasing number of dental clinics and spending on dental treatment are expected to fuel the demand of the airotar handpiece. Moreover, growing artificial dental implantation as increasing geriatric population is further boost the demand of airotar handpiece. However, stringent regulation on the manufacturing of dental devices can be hampers the growth of the airotar handpiece market. The high cost of airotar handpiece expected to restrain the growth of the airotar handpiece market.

Airotar Handpiece Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, airotar handpiece market can be segmented as:

Straight Airotar Handpiece

Angled Airotar Handpiece

On the basis of the end user, the airotar handpiece market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Airotar Handpiece Market: Overview

Airotor handpiece market is expected to gain high traction over the forecast period due to increasing number of dental procedures. Angled airotar handpiece product type is expected to gain the largest market share in airotar handpiece market. Dental clinics segment is expected to gain the highest market share in the airotar handpiece market due to the increasing number of dental clinics.

Airotar Handpiece Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, airotar handpiece market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for airotar handpiece market due to the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare and technological advancement. The American association of oral and maxillofacial surgeons reports that upwards of 50% of all Americans between the ages of 35 and 45 have lost their teeth in their life. Western European countries like Germany, France, and the UK is another fastest growing region in airotar handpiece market due to the high demand for technologically advanced dental products. The Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan airotar handpiece market is expected to gain the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to high demand from dental clinics. China is expected to gain significant share in airotar handpiece market due to largest population and increasing number of dental disorders.

Airotar Handpiece Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global airotar handpiece market identify across the value chain are Being Foshan Medical Equipment, D.B.I. America, Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Komet Dental, Lares Research, Inc., LUDA Kereskedelmi Kft, Micron Corporation, MTI Dental, Navadha Enterprises, NSK Ltd., Pro-Dex, Inc., Sinol Dental Limited and others. Airotar handpiece manufacturers are focusing on the expansion of their market in developing regions as increasing number of dental procedures and demand for new products.