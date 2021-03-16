Aluminum-Nickel Catalyst Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2027 | Future Market Insights

Aluminum-nickel catalyst comprises fine particles of an aluminum-nickel alloy. This catalyst displays a high level of performance when used in catalytic hydrogenation reactions which are applied in the production of insecticide intermediates, rubber additives, sorbitol and dye and drug intermediates. Aluminum-nickel catalyst displays substantial structural as well as thermal stability, and hence finds application in high temperature, high pressure hydrogenation reactions. Aluminum-nickel catalyst is capable of participating in hydrogenation reactions involving any type of functional groups.

The inexpensiveness of aluminum-nickel catalyst is a major advantage, when compared with a noble element catalyst, such as a platinum catalyst. Another key advantage is the aluminum-nickel catalyst’s excellent performance. However, its short lifespan and lower stability are proving to be of prime concerns in its commercial applications. For instance, upon drying, aluminum-nickel catalyst catches fire due to atmospheric conditions; thus, for storage it must be submerged in a suitable solvent such as ethanol or dioxane or water. Also, aluminum-nickel catalyst displays some levels of toxicity, which could prove to be a restraint in its demand and hence, hamper market growth. Hence, the study of the aluminum-nickel catalyst market makes for an important read with regard to theoverall catalyst market.

Market Segmentation

The aluminum-nickel catalyst market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application type.

On the basis of product type, the global aluminum-nickel catalyst market is segmented as follows:

Activated

Non-activated

On the basis of application type, the global aluminum-nickel catalyst market is segmented as follows:

Refining operations

Polymerization processes

Other chemical processes

Key Trends, Drivers

The increasing demand for hydrogenation reactions is forecasted to drive the aluminum-nickel catalyst market in the near future. It should be noted that hydrogenation reactions, in the aqueous phase, form a vital application of recent advanced chemical technology in fine organic synthesis.

Aluminum-nickel catalyst has been finding extensive applications in refineries, polymer manufacturing and in the production of chemicals. Hence, current increase in the above processes has been directly contributing to the expansion of the aluminum-nickel catalyst market worldwide. The growth of green chemistry, the revival of spent raney-nickel catalyst and rise in advanced catalysis applications are also projected to positively impact the growth of the aluminum-nickel catalyst market.

Alloy catalysts which have nickel and aluminum as ingredients need to be activated before use in chemical reactions. Despite involving multiple processes, a major advantage of this activation process is that it significantly increases the yield of the product. It also boosts pace of the hydrogenation process, thereby increasing plant capacity. Additionally, these enhanced features are retained for a longer period of time owing to the activation process. Reactivation of aluminum-nickel catalyst is made possible to tackle loss of activity after persistent usage of same or small quantities of sulfur compounds in hydrogenation reactions. Such flexibilities and advantages offered by aluminum-nickel catalyst are expected to encourage customers across industries and regions to prefer aluminum-nickel catalyst, thereby driving the aluminum-nickel catalyst market.

Aluminum-nickel catalyst has been found to display hazardous properties as well, especially while handling. For instance, the catalyst could prove to be an irritant or sensitizer on contact with skin. Even in case of eye contact, aluminum-nickel catalyst acts as an irritant. It is also hazardous if ingested. Continuous or frequent exposure to aluminum-nickel catalyst could also damage organs, as it has been found to be toxic to kidneys and skin. Also, in context to fires or explosions, aluminum-nickel catalyst is flammable and slightly explosive in the presence of metals. Hence, these characteristics are expected to dampen future market growth of the aluminum-nickel catalyst market.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aluminum-nickel catalyst market identified across the value chain include:

Alfa-Aesar

Axens

BASF SE

Evonik In-dustries AG

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Hangzhou Jiali metal Technology Co. Ltd.

Johnson Matthey

