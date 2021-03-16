Anti-Obesity Therapeutics Market Outlook, Segments Share Analysis, Market Scenario Forecast 2017-2027

Obesity is a condition of being very fat and overweight. Anti-obesity therapeutics are referred as the treatment that reduces and control the body weight. The obesity is rising due to the lack of physical activities, improper or lack of sleep, high calorie diet, and fast food and heredity history of the person. The ideal anti-obesity therapeutics follows mechanisms that regulate energy balance which have substantial built-in-redundancy and overlap with other physiological functions of the body.

In the past decade, numerous anti-obesity therapeutic drugs approved such as Knoll and Acomplia (rimonabant) and few drugs are also removed from the market due to its side effects such as cardiovascular diseases, depression and psychological disorders.

In the current lifestyle, being slim and fit has become the trend. The rising concern of being overweight and obese resulted in the risk of many chronic diseases, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, leads to the need of cure and prevention of obesity which augments the market growth of the anti-obesity therapeutics.

Anti-Obesity Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global anti-obesity therapeutics market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The rising prevalence of the obesity due to the rapidly changing lifestyle is the leading factor increasing the demand of the anti-obesity therapeutics and drives the global anti-obesity therapeutics market. The Increasing consumption of the fast food and lack of exercise in the population leads to the obesity and related disorders, propel the demand of the anti-obesity therapeutics and drives the growth of the global anti-obesity therapeutics market. The increasing focus and expenditure on research and development activities to enhance the anti-obesity therapeutic effectiveness and to reduce the side effects of the drugs also augment the demand of the anti-obesity therapeutics market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3205

However, the side effects of the anti-obesity therapeutics such as psychiatric disorder as well as strokes may hamper the demand of the anti-obesity therapeutics and restrain the growth of the global anti-obesity therapeutics market. The negative perception about the anti-obesity therapeutics among the health professionals due to its side effects may hinder the demand of the anti-obesity therapeutics and restrain the growth of the global anti-obesity therapeutics market.

Anti-Obesity Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global anti-obesity therapeutics marketis classified on the basis of mechanism of drugs and the approved drugs.

Based on mechanism of drugs, the global anti-obesity therapeutics marketis segmented into the following:

Centrally acting anti-obesity drugs

Peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs

Based on approved drugs, the global anti-obesity therapeutics marketis segmented into the following:

Buproprion and naltrexone (Contrave)

Orlistat (Xenical)

Lorcaserin (Belviq)

Phentermine and topiramate (Qsymia)

Liraglutide (Saxenda)

Anti-Obesity Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

The global anti-obesity therapeutics market is segmented into the seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global anti-obesity therapeutics market in terms of revenue and volume as the one third of the population of North America facing the obesity and related disorders. The Western Europe is also contributed the significant shares to the global anti-obesity therapeutics market in terms of revenue due to increasing awareness about the obesity and related issues. The APEJ is the most lucrative market for the anti-obesity therapeutics as the rapidly changing lifestyle and eating habits resulted in the obesity and expected to register a moderate growth rate over a forecast period. The MEA and Latin America are at a nascent stage of the global anti-obesity therapeutics market and anticipated to show a healthy growth in the global anti-obesity therapeutics market over a forecast period. Overall, the global anti-obesity therapeutics market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3205

Anti-Obesity Therapeutics Market: Key Players

The key players of the global anti—obesity therapeutics market are Becton, Dickinson And Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Medtronic Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi SA.