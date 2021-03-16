Automotive Active Spoiler Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023

Global Automotive active spoiler market is predicted to witness ~6.9% CAGR by 2023. Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market Research Information Report by type (Front spoiler market, Lighted spoiler market, pedestal spoiler marker, roof spoiler market, lip spoiler market), by material type (ABS plastic, Fiberglass, Silicon, Carbon fiber), by Region – Forecast To 2023

Key Players:

The prominent market players in the automotive active spoiler market include AUDI AG (Germany), Porsche AG (Germany), Lexus (Japan), McLaren (UK), Daimler AG (Germany), Bugatti Automobiles (France), BMW AG (Germany), Koenigsegg Automotive AB (Sweden), Pagani Automobili (Italy), and Ferrari (Italy).

Market Overview:

Active spoilers are installed in the vehicles to provide the dynamic adjustments when the vehicle is in operation. Spoilers are placed in the vehicles to spoil the unfavourable air movement across the body of a vehicle to offer improved braking time. Implementation of active spoilers in sports cars as well as passenger cars have resulted in reducing drag at high speed. The spoiler retracts and extends upwards when the vehicle surpasses a specific speed. Stationing of the spoiler is attained with an electric motor which is regulated automatically by the onboard computer, usually based on driver setting, vehicle speed or other inputs. Increasing popularity of sports cars along with escalating consumer income in the developing economies is anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period.



The frequent practice of active spoilers in hyper car market is generating the demand for high performance sports cars in the global automotive market. In addition, wide application of active spoilers in sports cars and other passenger cars is presumed to augment the market demand in near future. Active spoiler provides a cleaner appearance in comparison with fixed spoilers while traveling at low speeds or when the vehicle is parked. The most usual form is a rear spoiler that withdraws and hides into the rear of the vehicle, then spread out upwards after the vehicle surpasses a specific speed.

Automotive Active Spoiler Market Segmentation:

By Type

Front spoiler market

Lighted spoiler market

Pedestal spoiler market

Roof spoiler market

Lip spoiler market

By Material Type

ABS plastic

Fiberglass

Silicon

Carbon fiber

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive active spoiler market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and The Rest of the World. Amongst all the regions, North America is predicted to be the major revenue contributor and dominate the market growth during the forecast period followed by Europe. Recently, AUDI designed the sliding wing technology, patented with United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in order to improve aerodynamics on SUV to reduce drag. Major contribution to the active spoiler market in the US has resulted in rising count in adoption of supercars in North America.

High innovations in active spoilers & substantial growth in manufacturing industry across the region is anticipated to drive the demand for active spoiler market. Stringent emission standards of European Commission have led to rapid adoption of active aerodynamic components into the European vehicles. Moreover, the target set by Europe to adopt CO2 emission reduction technologies have led the vehicle manufacturers to find solutions in order to meet the target and expected to boost the market demand over the forecast period.

