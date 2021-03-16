Baby Personal Care in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

The Procter & Gamble Co

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

The baby personal care market comprises the retail sale of baby toiletries and diapers. The baby toiletries segment consists of liquid- and solid-based bathing products, lotions, oils, powders, shampoos and wipes (baby toiletries). The diapers segment consists of the baby, cloth and training categories. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions have been made using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.

The European baby personal care market generated total revenues of $9,992.8m in 2017, representative of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% during the review period.

Market consumption volume registered a review-period CAGR of 0.7%, to total 1,249.4 million units in 2017.

During the review period big economies in this region such as France and Spain faced several economic challenges.

