Biometrics Banking 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Biometrics Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometrics Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Techshino Technology
State Grid Corporation of China
American Safety Council, Inc
Biometrics Institute
FIDO Alliance member
Digital Persona
BPI Connected Identification
Ample trails, Inc
Diebold & Co
Aulich & Co
Authentik Solutions
Auraya Systems Pty Ltd
Charles Schwab And Co
Innoventry Corporation
Omaha Based First Data Co
Biolink Solutions
Axon Wireless International
Chase & Co
Baztech Inc
Visa Co
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Finger print
Facial recognition
Hand geometry
Iris recognition
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
