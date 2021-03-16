Blepharoplasty Treatment Market Growth 2017-2027 Research Innovations, Drivers and Trends

The blepharoplasty is commonly known as eyelid surgery. Blepharoplasty is the plastic surgery operation or the practice of removal of skin and to add or removal of fat from the upper and lower eyelids. In upper eyelid surgery, the incision is used to remove excess skin or fat, and thin stitches are used to bring the skin together for an eyelid crease creation. In lower eyelid surgery, the incision is used directly below the lash line or the inside of the eyelid, known as a transconjunctival approach. In transconjunctival approach, the incisions are mostly invisible. The blepharoplasty treatment is also combined with laser resurfacing of the skin of eyelid which reduces the wrinkles and lines.

Blepharoplasty treatment is usually done in the conditions such as droopy lower eyelids which cause white expression below the colored part of the iris, baggy and droopy upper eyelids, excess membrane or skin of the upper eyelid which interferes with the peripheral vision and the bags under the eyes. Blepharoplasty treatment is normally processed on an outpatient basis.

Nowadays, the increasing use of non-surgical technologies for the blepharoplasty is driving the global market of blepharoplasty due to various advantages over conventional surgical technology. The rising trend of cosmetic surgery to remove the wrinkles, bulges on skin and fat on the upper and lower eyelid is the also propels the demand for the blepharoplasty treatment.

Blepharoplasty Treatment Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global blepharoplasty treatment market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing demand for the blepharoplasty treatment as a part of the cosmetic surgery, drives the global blepharoplasty treatment market over a forecast period. The aging process makes a personal look older due to eyelids stretches, and the supporting muscles of eyelid also get weaker. Also, the sagging skin around the eyes reduces the peripheral vision. Blepharoplasty treatment reduces or eliminates the peripheral vision problems, which propel the demand for the blepharoplasty treatment in the aged people and drives the growth of the global blepharoplasty treatment market.

However, the blepharoplasty treatment is an expensive operative procedure which may affect the demand for the blepharoplasty treatment and restrain the global blepharoplasty treatment market. Sometimes the post blepharoplasty treatment may cause swelling and bruise at the eyelids, and increases the risk of infection, bleeding and loss of vision, which may restrain the growth of the global blepharoplasty treatment market.

Blepharoplasty Treatment Market – Segmentation

The global blepharoplasty treatment market is classified on the basis of type of surgery, indication, technology and treatment centers.

On the basis of type of surgery, the global blepharoplasty treatment market is segmented as follows:

Upper eyelid surgery

Combination eyelid surgery

Lower eyelid surgery

On the basis of indication, the global blepharoplasty treatment market is segmented as follows:

Chronic puffiness of the upper eyelids

Sagging skin of the upper eyelids

Eye bags and wrinkles in the lower eyelids

Drooping lower eyelids

On the basis of technology, the global blepharoplasty treatment market is segmented as follows:

Surgical technology

Non-surgical technology Injectable dermal fillers Laser treatments Radiofrequency technologies Botox



On the basis of treatment centers, the global blepharoplasty treatment market is segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Blepharoplasty Treatment Market – Regional Overview

The global blepharoplasty treatment market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America is dominating and contributed significant shares to the global blepharoplasty treatment market in terms of revenue over a forecast period due to the availability of upgraded facilities for the blepharoplasty treatment and increasing demand for cosmetic surgery to form a younger appearance. The Western Europe has also registered a moderate growth rate to the global blepharoplasty treatment market and anticipated to contribute significant shares to the global blepharoplasty treatment market. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for the blepharoplasty treatment and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period due to the increasing trend of cosmetic surgery to revitalize the eyelid area, create a younger appearance and use of blepharoplasty as a medical treatment. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global blepharoplasty treatment market and anticipated to register a healthy growth over a forecast period.

Blepharoplasty Treatment Market – Key Players

The key players of the global blepharoplasty treatment market are Advance Medical Systems Inc., ThermiGen LLC., Agnes, GTG Wellness Sdn. Bhd, Grand Aespio Inc., Dana Co. Ltd., Bomtech Electronics Co., Ltd., Luminera Derm Ltd, Re-Aesthetic Limited and Levadent Ltd.