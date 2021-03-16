CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT SYSTEMS (CDSS) INDUSTRY RESEARCH – MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market for 2018-2023.

A clinical decision support system is a health information technology system that is designed to provide physicians and other health professionals with clinical decision support, that is, assistance with clinical decision-making tasks.

CDSS is simply a decision support system that is focused on using knowledge management in such a way so as to achieve clinical advice for patient care based on multiple items of patient data.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Standalone CDSS

Integrated CPOE with CDSS

Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R.

Segmentation by application:

Drug-Drug Interactions

Drug Allergy Alerts

Clinical Reminders

Clinical Guidelines

Drug Dosing Support

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3455999-2018-2023-global-clinical-decision-support-systems-cdss

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Agfa Healthcare

McKesson

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

Medical Information Technology

Carestream Health

AthenaHealth

Philips Healthcare

Cerner

Siemens Healthineers

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.