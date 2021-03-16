WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2026”.

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Industry 2019

The global commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market size is estimated to reach USD 51.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (MRO parts, Rotable Replacement Parts, Others); By Aircraft Type (Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, and Regional Jet); By Region: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2017, the MRO parts segment dominated the global commercial aircraft aftermarket parts industry, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global market.

The expanding global commercial aircraft industry, along with increasing average age of commercial aircrafts majorly drives the market growth. Introduction of stringent regulations regarding safety and efficient aircraft operation pushes airline operators towards proper maintenance and repair of commercial aircrafts, which supports the market growth. Other factors driving market growth include growing need for upgrade, and repair of commercial aircrafts, technological advancements, rising demand for fuel-efficient commercial aircraft, and increasing air traffic. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and sale through online channels would provide growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts market is highly competitive. Vendors offer products and services required for repair and maintenance for wide range of aircrafts. Operators consider factors such as quality, price, convenience, and aircraft age before making informed decisions about repair and maintenance offered by market players.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts industry. Increasing air traffic, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to economic growth in countries such as China and India, leading to rising living standards and high disposable income. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth. Stringent regulations regarding safety and operation of commercial aircrafts are expected to augment market growth during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts report include LKD Aerospace, B/E Aerospace, Inc., Atlantis Systems Corp., Aventure International Aviation Services, General Electric Company, Pratt & Whitney, A J Walter Aviation Limited, Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International, and BF Goodrich among others. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

MRO parts

Rotable Replacement Parts

Others

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Regional Jet

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Insights

3.1. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts – Industry snapshot

3.2. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts r Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Product Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. MRO parts

4.3. Rotable Replacement Parts

4.4. Others Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Aircraft Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Wide Body Aircraft

5.3. Narrow Body Aircraft

5.4. Regional Jet

Continued……

