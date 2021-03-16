Company Profile: Revolut

Revolut Limited (Revolut) operates an online platform offering alternative banking solutions such as currency exchange, peer-to-peer payments, cryptocurrency trades, and bank transfers.

The report provides information and insights into Revolut, including –

– An overview of the company and its product offering.

– Detailed insight into its business operations, technology, revenue model, and geographical presence.

– Information on partnerships, funding and awards it has received.

– Details about key employees.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2992211

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Index Ventures

Ribbit Capital

DST Global

InComm

Exasol

Scope

– Revolut has processed more than 250 million transactions, with a combined worth of more than £25bn.

– Revolut works in partnership with various companies to strengthen its technology capabilities and expand its service offerings.

Reasons to buy

– Gain insights into Revolut’s business operations.

– Gain insights into funding and awards.

– Gain understanding about how the company leverages technology in its digital solutions.

Make an Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2992211

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]