Electronically Scanned Arrays Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017-2027 | Future Market Insights

The concept of an electronically scanned antenna is not new. Early uses of this technology started in the 1960s with warning radars, which were used to detect ballistic missile attacks extensively. The U.S. Navy’s SPY-1 Aegis radar is superlatively known for its electronically steered antenna design. It was established during the 1970’s to protect carrier battle teams against saturation attacks by Soviet Union cruise missiles.

In theory, an electronically scanned array commonly means a phased array, i.e. an array of antennas that produce radio wave beams and rays. Electronically, the emitted waves are steered in the desired direction to a specific point without physically moving the antennas. Electronically scanned arrays must be installed properly and arranged precisely to get appropriate results during real time operations. In an array antenna, the transmitter transmits a radio frequency current, which is then fed to each antenna with the correct phase relationship so as to add radio waves to increase radiations in the exact location and direction, and cancel radiations in undesired directions. In the phased array system, current from the transmitter is transmitted to the antennas through electronic devices called phase shifters, which in turn are controlled by a computer system. This computer system can effectively alter the phase electronically and hence, steer the radio wave beams to the desired location.

Electronically scanned arrays were initially used in defense radar systems to scan radar beams and locate and detect planes and missiles in the sky. These systems are still effectively used by the defense industry for detection and location of foreign threats in air, water or land – so corrective action may be taken as soon as possible. Electronically scanned arrays are increasingly used by several country’s defense industries to target their enemies. Additionally, these systems are finding growing applications and uses in the medical industry to detect and locate problems within the human body. The electronically scanned arrays principle is also utilized in acoustic transducers, acoustics in military sonar detection systems and medical ultrasound scanners.

Electronically Scanned Arrays Market Dynamics:

Owing to these enhanced properties, electronically scanned arrays find abundant applications in aerospace, defense and medical industries. The electronically scanned arrays market is anticipated to grow in all industrial and manufacturing sectors owing to its growing applications in the detection and location of unidentified objects in a specified vicinity. Also, the electronically scanned arrays market is estimated to grow owing to its increasing application in the defense industry for missile location and tracking. Furthermore, the market has a lot of scope in the research and development division since researchers and scientists are constantly upgrading the software to make it more efficient and economical. Precise tracking and location of foreign objects is becoming an important factor for defense industries today; hence, they are opting for more accurate products, which in turn, is expected to fuel growth of the electronically scanned arrays market. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming future. The growing application of products installed with electronically scanned arrays systems in commercial and industrial sectors is expected to propel the growth of the overall electronically scanned arrays market in the near future.

Electronically Scanned Arrays Market segmentation:

The electronically scanned arrays market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application platform and range.

By product type, the electronically scanned arrays market can be segmented into:

Active

Passive

On the basis of application platform, the electronically scanned arrays market can be segmented into:

Land

Naval

Airborne

On the basis of range, the electronically scanned arrays market can be segmented into:

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

On the basis of the geometry of array, the electronically scanned arrays market can be segmented into:

Linear

Planar

Frequency Scanning

On the basis of components, the electronically scanned arrays market can be segmented into:

Transmit Receive Module (TRM)

Beam forming Network (BFN)

Phase Shifters

Signal Processing

Radar Data Processor

Power Supply Module

Cooling System

Electronically Scanned Arrays MarketRegional Outlook:

The electronically scanned arrays market can be divided into seven different geographical regions/divisions — North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe have prominent presence of industrial and defense sectors alongside with the existence of globally eminent players, which is a boon for the electronically scanned arrays market in these regions. Rapid industrialization in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India, is estimated to fuel the growth of the electronically scanned arrays market. Countries are investing a huge amount of capital to strengthen their defense systems against potential terrorism and enemies. Thus, the market is anticipated to grow in the near future. The use of electronically scanned array products in the defense sector is becoming easier and economical owing to new inventions and advances. Therefore, it is projected that the electronically scanned arrays market will see rapid growth in all developed and developing countries in the future.

Electronically Scanned Arrays Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the electronically scanned arraysmarket are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Leonardo

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Saab AB

